Every time Dubuque Senior thought it had a Cedar Rapids Prairie player wrapped up, the Hawks found a way to break free.
And the more they broke free, the more they broke down the Rams.
Prairie scored on each of its first four possessions to hand Senior its first loss of the season, 28-14, on Friday at Dalzell Field. For the second week in a row, Jack Gilligan had a passing and rushing touchdown for Senior (1-1).
“Offensively we took some steps forward this week,” Gilligan said. “Last week we kind of just relied on the big plays, but this week we sustained some drives and marched down the field against a pretty good team. It just wasn’t enough tonight.”
After stopping the Rams on the opening possession of the game, Prairie (2-0) wasted no time denting the scoreboard. Quarterback Brandon Vlcko called his own number on the Hawks’ first play from scrimmage.
The hard-to-bring-down senior rolled to his right, then ducked inside, broke a slew of arm tackles and blew past a collapsing Senior defense, outracing the Rams’ secondary for a 62-yard TD.
It was a sign of things to come.
“We were tackling high and you can’t tackle (Vlcko) high,” Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “He’s too good. He’ll make you pay.”
Senior’s ensuing drive to tie the game was the polar opposite of Prairie’s. The Rams chewed up 7:29 of clock on their 70-yard scoring drive. They notched four third-down conversions and had a successful fourth-and-inches conversion en route to paydirt.
Gilligan tossed a perfect fade into the corner of the end zone that Walker Tart reeled in for an 8-yard score.
The Hawks matched Senior’s methodical march with an 18-play drive of their own to reclaim the lead, 14-7. Makelle Taylor plowed in from a yard out to cap the 80-yard drive, one filled with misdirection, motion and direct-snaps to Taylor, the Hawks’ lead running back.
The Rams’ third possession was one to forget. A bad snap to open the drive put Senior behind the chains. Then Gilligan fired a long pass down the middle of the field that was picked off by Prairie’s Caden Striegel.
The Hawks took advantage, marching 65 yards and taking the first-half clock into its final seconds. Vlcko whipped a bullet for big tight end Gabe Burkle with 38 seconds left in the second quarter to put Prairie up, 21-7.
The opening drive of the second half was the back-breaker. Taylor mishandled the opening kick, forcing Prairie to start at its own 2-yard line. Taylor would make amends in a big way at the end of the drive — a 98-yard migraine for Senior.
The Rams had Baryden Kolosick trapped at the goal line on second down, but he twisted away from the defenders and weaved his way to a first down and breathing room for the Hawks.
Thirteen plays later, Taylor took a direct-snap into the opposite endzone for a 2-yard score and a 28-7 Prairie advantage.
“That was tough,” Ploessl said. “We actually had them tackled for a safety and we missed the tackle. (Against Prairie) you can’t miss tackles or you’re done. They’re good. They’re a good football team. We had our chances to get out of drives but we just didn’t get it done.”
Senior wouldn’t quit and Gilligan kept firing. He nearly connected on a bomb to Hayden Francois midway through the fourth quarter, but stuck with it and hit Landon Sauser and Tommy Williams for first-downs on the way to capping the Rams’ final drive of the game with a 1-yard TD run.