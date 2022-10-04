PEOSTA, Iowa — Wil Sigwarth was down to his final chance.
Dubuque Hempstead’s standout senior has been working toward this for years, and it was time to deliver on Monday.
Sigwarth played as steady as he has all season, as the city champion tied for medalist honors with a 72 at an Iowa Class 4A district meet at Thunder Hills Country Club, officially finishing runner-up on a tiebreaker to Cedar Falls’ Owen Sawyer and qualifying for his first Iowa state meet this Friday and Saturday at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.
“It means a lot,” Sigwarth said. “I knew I had to put up a good score today to make it there, and it feels really good to get there and finally make it down there being my senior year.
“It was my last chance. I wanted to have fun, first and foremost, but I also knew there was pressure that I had to make it this year. This was it.”
Sigwarth wasn’t the only area player to have success Monday at a course they’ve played many times over the years. Dubuque Wahlert tied the defending 4A champions, Cedar Falls, with a 305 and finished runner-up on a fifth-score tiebreaker, while Western Dubuque took advantage of its home course to shoot a 314 for third place as both teams qualified for state.
“We tied for first today, and I’m very pleased with that,” Wahlert coach Eric Mueller said. “Even with the tiebreaker on the fifth score, to tie those guys is pretty incredible. They’ve been solid all year, really tough competition in the defending champions from last year, so I’m proud of our guys.”
The Bobcats have come just a handful of strokes away from reaching state as a team numerous times under ninth-year coach Ben Wilson, but this was the year his players came up clutch and got the program back to state.
“It’s so great,” Wilson said. “We’re young, but the guys know our history with how close we’ve been the last four or five years. So, they felt some pressure, but they performed when they had to. They didn’t play well early in the season, but they finished strong and it showed with the third-place finish today.”
Sigwarth has been leading the Mustangs all season, and the district meet was boasting some heavy hitters across the state. He responded by playing one of the finest rounds of his career.
“He took some big steps forward this year,” Hempstead coach Chad Parkin said. “His maturity level increased throughout the season and became more of a leader than he has in the past. His game has gotten better by leaps and bounds this year.
“To tie for the medalist, I’m just very proud of him. His first hole was a bogey, but he really settled in after that and had a great round. I was proud of his resilience today to know that this was a huge meet, he kept his cool, and showed his maturity.”
While Sigwarth’s always been a solid hand for the Mustangs, this season was different. He played at the top of the leaderboard in nearly every event, won his first city championship and is now going to state for the first time.
“For me, it came down to confidence,” Sigwarth said. “Knowing I could win a meet and knowing I could shoot a good score and be a winner. I’m just trying to do the best I can. I’ve never been (to state), so I’ll probably be pretty nervous. Just going to do the best I can.”
Wahlert’s going to be taking plenty of momentum into state after tying the defending champ Tigers. Ben Dolter and Patrick Fitzgerald both shot 74s to lead the way, while Bock Mueller added a 77 and Will Coohey had an 80.
“It’s great to know that we’re at that level,” Dolter said. “We’ve got the skill, so it’s nice to see it come through and have a good round today. We put it all together and had a great round.”
Tyler Skrtich led the Bobcats with a 76, with Brock Wilson firing a 78 and Jackson Skrtich a 79. Jackson Webber rounded out the score with an 81.
“We came out here in pure conditions and it was a great round,” Tyler Skrtich said. “It’s really nice to make it, because Coach Wilson has never had a team make it to state. That’s a pretty good feeling to be that first team.”
Hempstead and Dubuque Senior did not qualify in the team standings. Behind Sigwarth, the Mustangs counted scores from Grant Nelson (83), Joey Swenson (90) and Drew Lewis (93) for a 338. The Rams finished with a 327 with scores from Owen King (78), Gabe Lehey (81), Ryan Uthe (83) and Nate Obbink (85).
