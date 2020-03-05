Maddy Nilles helped the North Dakota State University women’s track team win its 13th consecutive Summit League indoor championship this weekend.
Nilles, a senior from Sherrill, Iowa, and a former state champion at Dubuque Wahlert, won the weight throw on Saturday with a toss of 70 feet, 11.25 inches at the meet held in Fort Wayne, Ind. The Bison went 1-2-3-5-7-8 in the event to score 31 team points en route to a 213.5-point total and a 65.5-point margin of victory over second-place South Dakota.
Nilles also placed third in the shot put with a toss of 51 feet, 7.75 inches.
The Bison have also won 12 straight Summit League outdoor championships.
Blaser sixth at MVC meet — The University of Northern Iowa’s William Blaser, a former Western Dubuque standout, finished sixth in the shot put at the Missouri Valley Conference indoor track meet this weekend at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
Kirman reaches 300-strikeout plateau — Clarke University senior left-hander Jakob Kirman, a former Dubuque Senior standout, reached the 300-strikeout mark Saturday in an 11-4 victory at Baker University in Kansas. He struck out 12 to extend his school record to 306, walked none and allowed one earned run in six innings of work.
Link earns first start — Sam Link, a freshman from Dubuque Senior, earned his first start with the University of Iowa baseball team this weekend. The infielder is 1-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored so far this season.
Colin helps Hawkeyes to strong relay finishes — The University of Iowa’s 400-medley relay team of John Colin, Will Myhre, Sergey Kuznetsov and Joe Myhre finished ninth overall in 3:10.08 at the Big Ten Championships this weekend in Bloomington, Ind. It was the fifth-fastest time in school history.
The Hawkeyes’ 200-medley relay team of Colin, Myhre, Kuznetsov and Joe Myhre placed eighth and closed the second-fastest in program history in 1:25.75.
Colin is a redshirt junior who prepped at Dubuque Senior.
Loras sweeps A-R-C honors — Loras College’s Terrianna Black, Kassie Rosenbum, Ryan Rogers and Patrick Mikel were named co-American Rivers Conference athletes of the week after being named co-MVPs at the league’s indoor meet this weekend. The men won the team title for the first time since 2007, and the women finished second to Wartburg.
Rogers is a junior from Dubuque Wahlert who won individual titles in the 55 hurdles, long jump and pole vault. Rosenbum, a junior from Guttenberg, Iowa, won the 5,000, the mile and the 3,000. Mikel is a senior from Lombard, Ill., and Black is a senior from Milwaukee.
Murray takes wrestling honor — Loras’ Brandon Murray earned the A-R-C wrestler of the week award after claiming the 157-pound title at the Lower Midwest Regional. He was the lone Duhawk to win a title for the team champs.
Pivnicka wins award — Loras junior Connor Pivnicka was the A-R-C men’s tennis player of the week after winning two singles and two doubles matches.
UW-Platteville’s Steiner claims scholar-athlete award — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Noah Steiner is the recipient of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Max Sparger men’s indoor track & field Scholar-Athlete Award. The senior from Monticello, Iowa, maintains a 3.76 grade point average and is majoring in industrial technology management with a minor in drafting & product development. He is a three-time U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association all-academic honoree and a three-time member of the WIAC scholastic honor roll.
Hoeppner honored — UW-Platteville’s Ashton Hoeppner, a junior right-handed pitcher from Winona, Minn., earned the WIAC softball pitcher of the week award after posting two victories to start the 2020 season at the RCTC Dome in Rochester, Minn.
Scherrman lands WIAC award — The WIAC named UW-Oshkosh’s Matt Scherrman, a freshman shortstop from Wheaton, Ill., as its baseball position player of the week. He is the grandson of Paul Scherrman, the manager of the Farley Hawks semi-pro team. Scherrman hit .286 (4-for-14) with one double and two runs scored during UW-Oshkosh’s season-opening trip to Sauget, Ill. The Titans compiled a 1-2 record and beat nationally ranked Concordia University-Chicago (Ill.).