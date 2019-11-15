CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A unprecedented run for the Western Dubuque volleyball team is over.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior outside hitter Kenzie Foley put down a match-high 19 kills to lead the top-seeded Warriors to a 25-20, 25-14, 25-18 sweep of the No. 7 Bobcats this afternoon in the Iowa Class 4A state championship match at the U.S. Cellular Center.

Foley was named 4A all-tournament team captain for her efforts. Western Dubuque sophomores Meredith Bahl and Maddie Harris also earned all-tournament team nods, alongside West Delaware's Macey Kleitsch.

Bahl led the Bobcats with 14 kills and Harris added 12 to pace Western Dubuque.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.