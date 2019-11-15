CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A unprecedented run for the Western Dubuque volleyball team is over.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior outside hitter Kenzie Foley put down a match-high 19 kills to lead the top-seeded Warriors to a 25-20, 25-14, 25-18 sweep of the No. 7 Bobcats this afternoon in the Iowa Class 4A state championship match at the U.S. Cellular Center.
Foley was named 4A all-tournament team captain for her efforts. Western Dubuque sophomores Meredith Bahl and Maddie Harris also earned all-tournament team nods, alongside West Delaware's Macey Kleitsch.
Bahl led the Bobcats with 14 kills and Harris added 12 to pace Western Dubuque.