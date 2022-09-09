Dubuque Hempstead saw five runners run sub-20-minute times to claim first place Thursday at the Bobcat Invitational at Marshalltown Community College in Marshalltown, Iowa.
Keelee Leitzen (19:04.5) and Julia Gehl (19:04.6) ran neck-and-neck to place seventh and eighth, respectively. Brooke O’Brien (19:15.6) came in 11th, Evie Henneberry (19:16.4) 12th and Natalie Schlichte (19:30.4) rounded out the scoring for the Mustangs.
Hempstead finished with 56 team points, besting runner-up Johnston (119) in the 18-team field.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Hempstead 11th — At Marshalltown, Iowa: Caleb Kass (15:57.8) placed 11th at the Bobcat Invitational at Marshalltown Community College to pace the Mustangs (289) to 11th place in the team standings. Dubuque Senior (525) placed 18th and was led by Jack Kirman (17:41.6).
BOYS GOLF
Bobcats set record — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The foursome of Jackson Webber (30), Brock Wilson (33), Tyler Skrtich (33) and Brayden Webber (34) combined for a school-record 130 to lead Western Dubuque to the Prairie Quadrangular title at Airport National Golf Course.
King shoots 38 — At Shellsburg, Iowa: Owen King fired a team best 38 to lead Dubuque Senior at a quadrangular at Wildcat Golf Course. Nate Obbink added a 39 as the Rams (159) finished in fourth.
Sigwarth fires 39 — At Bunker Hill: Wil Sigwarth led Hempstead with a 39 and Charlie Setter added a 40 as the Mustangs (166) placed third in a triangular behind Iowa City High (158) and Linn-Mar (159).
Wahlert 2nd — At Iowa City: The Golden Eagles (163) finished runner-up to Cedar Rapids Kennedy (161) at a quadrangular at Finkbine Golf Course. Quinn Walsh led Wahlert with a 39, while Ben Dolter and Bock Mueller added 41s.
Galena 182, East Dubuque 205 — At Galena, Ill.: East Dubuque’s Jacob Lange (39) earned meet medalist honors, but Ryan Stoffregen (41) and Jacob Furlong (45) led Galena to the win at Eagle Ridge’s South Course.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Cascade 3, Maquoketa 0 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Corinne Rea floored 12 kills, and Claudia Noonan contributed 27 assists to lead Cascade past Maquoketa, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15.
Stockton 2, East Dubuque 1 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Rachel Anger downed 12 kills and Hailey Heiar had 13 digs for the Warriors, but Stockton prevailed, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19.
MEN’S GOLF
Nabb co-medalist — At Waverly, Iowa: Loras’ Noah Nabb shot a 2-under 70 and was a co-medalist to lead the Duhawks (304) to a third-place finish at the Wartburg Fall Shootout at Prairie Links Golf Course.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 4, Monmouth 0 — At Oyen Field: Brooke Brodzinski had two goals, and Emma Kober and Baylee Vincent found the back of the net to led the Spartans on Wednesday.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Washington University (Mo.) 3, Dubuque 0 — At St. Louis: Emma Powell smashed 15 kills, but the Spartans lost, 25-16, 29-27, 25-22, on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.