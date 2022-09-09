Dubuque Hempstead saw five runners run sub-20-minute times to claim first place Thursday at the Bobcat Invitational at Marshalltown Community College in Marshalltown, Iowa.

Keelee Leitzen (19:04.5) and Julia Gehl (19:04.6) ran neck-and-neck to place seventh and eighth, respectively. Brooke O’Brien (19:15.6) came in 11th, Evie Henneberry (19:16.4) 12th and Natalie Schlichte (19:30.4) rounded out the scoring for the Mustangs.

