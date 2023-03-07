The goal this time of year is to simply move on.
And though it certainly wasn’t the best performance NAIA No. 7-ranked Clarke put forth this season, the Pride survived to see another day.
“It’s postseason, so any time you can get a win at this time of the year, we’re in a great spot,” Clarke coach Courtney Boyd said. “It’s not always pretty, but it doesn’t matter. Our goal is to be up one when the buzzer goes off.”
Playing in front of a predominately pro-Pride crowd, second-seeded Clarke used a red-hot start to the game, and through somewhat sloppy in the middle quarters, was able to withstand every run visiting No. 15-seed Indiana University Northwest threw at them to preserve a 67-61 wire-to-wire win in a NAIA first-round contest on Tuesday at the Kehl Center.
“We love when our fans are here and loud; we feed off it, we really get going,” Clarke guard Skylar Culbertson said. “Coming out right away hot is something we like to do.”
Clarke (28-4) will host Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) at 5:30 p.m. tonight. Freed-Hardeman held off Northwestern College, 74-64, in the second game Tuesday night
The winner of tonight’s contest will advance to the NAIA Sweet 16 at Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Culbertson produced a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, Nicole McDermott had a team-high 17 points and Tina Ubl added 16 points.
Michaela Schmidt had a game-best 19 points for Indiana Northwest, which closed its season at 24-8.
“I feel like I definitely flip a switch when it comes to postseason,” Culbertson said. “I don’t know what it is, but I always flip it and turn it on and I wanna do everything I can to finish strong.”
Seven different Clarke players contributed baskets in the game’s opening 4 minutes as the Pride surged early. Mya Merschman’s 3-pointer made it 17-4 and McDermott’s two free throws gave them a 21-11 lead after the first quarter.
But after falling behind 30-17 at 5:25 of the second, Indiana Northwest closed it to 34-26 at halftime. A trend that continued throughout as the heavily-favored Pride could never quite shake the Redhawks completely.
“The coach didn’t call a timeout,” Boyd quipped regarding IUN’s continuous comeback efforts. “Sometimes, you just have enough faith in your team that you want them to play through it.”
And while dangerously close, Boyd’s team responded every time.
Clarke equaled its halftime advantage with an eight-point lead, 54-46, heading to the fourth.
Ubl drained a 3-pointer to open the fourth to make it 57-46, but the Redhawks ran off eight straight points to get within 60-57 with 2:24 to play.
But McDermott, who led all scorers at halftime but was relatively quiet in the second half, drained a clutch 3-pointer with 1:33 to play in the game.
“Leading up to that, I was hearing it from our bench that I wasn’t shooting it (enough),” McDermott said. “Before I even got the ball I saw all the 3 (signals) held up by the bench and everyone in the gym, so I had confidence coming from them.”
Clarke, which connected on 18 of 24 free throw attempts, sealed the win in the closing minute from the charity stripe.
Boyd said the postseason pedigree of this veteran team that has reached five straight NAIA national tournaments was a crucial factor.
“In the last handful of years, we’ve made it an expectation (to be at this point),” Boyd said. “It’s really nice to be in a spot where (our players) kind of take charge. Having a veteran group, there’s nothing easier as a coach.”
