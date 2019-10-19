No. 6 Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0) at Illinois (2-4, 0-3)
Kickoff — 11 a.m.
TV — Big Ten Network
Radio — WGLR-FM 97.7
Line — Wisconsin by 30 1/2
Last year — Wisconsin won, 49-20
Series record — Wisconsin leads, 42-36-7
Outlook — Wisconsin’s current nine-game winning streak against Illinois is the longest by either team in series history. ... The Illini are 20-18-3 all-time against Wisconsin in Champaign, and 1-10 all-time against Wisconsin teams ranked in the AP poll.
SOUTH DAKOTA (3-3, 2-0) at No. 14 NORTHERN IOWA (3-3, 1-1)
Kickoff — 4 p.m.
TV — Panthers Sports Network
Last year — Northern Iowa won, 42-28
Series record — Northern Iowa leads, 29-19-1
Outlook — The Panthers are 3-0 at the UNI-Dome this year and are coming off a 46-14 loss to No. 1 North Dakota State. Northern Iowa’s defense is ranked 21st in total defense, 30th in scoring defense, 13th in sacks and 31st in first-down defense. South Dakota’s roster includes freshman Jason Simon-Ressler, a linebacker from Western Dubuque.
UW-STOUT (1-4, 0-2) AT NO. 18 UW-PLATTEVILLE (4-1, 1-1)
Kickoff — 2 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium
Radio — WPVL-FM 107.1
Last week — The Pioneers lost 21-14 at No. 3-ranked UW-Whitewater; the Blue Devils lost at UW-La Crosse, 40-22
Last year — Stout won, 38-33
Outlook — The Pioneers benefited from a “good” loss on the road last week at No. 3 Whitewater, as the game was tied, 14-14, in the fourth quarter before the Warhawks scored and held on for the victory. The loss actually boosted the Pioneers one spot higher in the Division III rankings. Things should go a little smoother today in the school’s homecoming contest against the struggling Blue Devils. However, their record can be deceiving after challenging UW-Oshkosh on their homecoming two weeks ago in a close 26-23 loss. The teams are similar offensively, as Stout does most of its work through the air, accumulating 1,144 yards passing in five games compared to 478 yards on the ground. The Pioneers have 1,422 yards passing and 475 yards on the ground. The teams have gained an identical 101 first downs on the season, but the defense should give Platteville the edge.
PERU STATE (0-6) AT CLARKE (0-6)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. at Dalzell Field
Radio — https://team1sports.com/clarke/
Last week — Both teams were on a bye
Outlook — After five straight weeks of playing the cream of the crop in the Heart of America Athletic Conference, the Pride — at least on paper — get a bit of a reprieve against a fellow winless Heart team. The Bobcats are only a step above Clarke in scoring offense (12.3 points per game) and points allowed (32.7), although the schedule has been much more forgiving than the Pride’s. Clarke, meanwhile, has faced ranked foes in three of its previous four games. This is certainly the more winnable portion of the schedule for the Pride, with 0-6 Graceland up next followed by 2-4 Culver-Stockton.