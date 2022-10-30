It was crunch time for cross country runners in Illinois, and two East Dubuque athletes will be marching on to the state meet.
Avery Engle (20:01) placed 11th, and teammate Arianna Pedrin (20:29.4) 14th at a Class 1A sectional in Oregon, Ill., to advance to next Saturday’s state meet in Peoria, Illinois.
The top six teams and top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team advanced to next weekend’s state meet.
East Dubuque (365) finished in 14th place as a team.
Arthur Horn (17:57.7) paced the East Dubuque boys with a 32nd-place finish individually, but the Warriors did not advance anyone into the state meet. The Warrior boys (397) placed 16th as a team.
Lancaster 5th — At Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.: The Flying Arrows (165) placed fifth at the Wisconsin Division 3 state meet. Mallory Olmstead (20:26) and Kyle Olmstead (20:45.5) paced the Flying Arrows by placing 23rd and 30th, respectively. Sara McWilliams (72nd, 21:45.1), Carley Vesperman (85th, 22:13.6) and Macie Galle (89th, 22:20.6) also scored for Lancaster.
Fennimore (265) placed 14th as a team in the boys team standings. Carter Bunn (18:00.8) led the Golden Eagles in 58th place. Ben Varela (81st, 18:19.1), Riley Foreyt (98th, 18:51.5), Isaac Henkel (104th, 19:02.6) and Nick Needham (105th, 19:02.9) also counted for Fennimore.
