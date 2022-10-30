It was crunch time for cross country runners in Illinois, and two East Dubuque athletes will be marching on to the state meet.

Avery Engle (20:01) placed 11th, and teammate Arianna Pedrin (20:29.4) 14th at a Class 1A sectional in Oregon, Ill., to advance to next Saturday’s state meet in Peoria, Illinois.

