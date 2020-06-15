Wes Digman is always out to win.
But when the guy in front of him is fellow Cuba City, Wis., native Scotty Busch, it’s not the worst feeling to come in second.
In fact, Digman was a huge reason for Busch’s 15-lap feature win in the IMCA SportMods race on Sunday at the Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway. After Busch’s car got banged up in Darlington, Wis. on Friday, Digman was his first call.
“He’s helped me out,” Digman said of Busch. “Over the years him and I have been super competitive against each other. I wouldn’t say rivals, but both from Cuba City, small town, everybody knows everybody. It’s kind of cool to see the two of us up front, being from the same town.”
Busch and Digman placed 1-2 in Sunday’s race with considerable distance between their Nos. 71 and 42 cars and the rest of the pack by the end of the feature. Busch only trailed through the first lap, earning the second slot after preliminary heats. After four laps, it was Busch and Digman out in front, and that’s the way it was for the rest of the event.
“I tore my car up pretty bad Friday night running in Darlington. I had to work all weekend, and I didn’t have the parts to make it,” said Busch, who thanked Digman first in his victory speech. “I called Wes up and he gave me some parts to use last night so I’ve got to thank him. … It was a team effort.”
There was plenty of local flavor on victory lane during the third week of races at the Speedway. Joining Busch in the winner’s circle were Dubuquers David Crimmins in Hobby Stock and Jason Schueller in Modified.
While Crimmins’ claims Dubuque as “home,” he’s not quite considered a “native.” Originally from Fort Dodge, Iowa, Crimmins and family moved to Dubuque in October. Now that the Speedway is his home track, Crimmins said it felt great to earn his first career win there. He led throughout the 15-lap Hobby Stock feature.
“We were lucky to start towards the front, and I just tried not to over-drive it,” said Crimmins, an Army veteran who gave up racing years back to serve two tours. “I figured if I didn’t spin out, I’d be hard to pass. There’s a lot of fast cars here, so the main thing is to keep working on the car and making sure we get a little bit faster.”
Schueller’s race looked like it was Timmy Current’s to lose throughout the day. In the No. 2020 car, Bernard, Iowa’s Current was the top draw in preliminary heats. Through the first eight laps of the 20-lap feature, Current was locked in at the lead.
But after a re-start on Lap 8, Current got tripped up on the low-side for a second caution on the lap, dropping him all the way to the back of the pack. Schueller’s No. 3 seized control with five laps to go, overtaking Dubuque’s Tyler Madigan in the No. 21 and holding strong to the finish line. Current climbed all the way back to fifth out of 16 cars.
“The track is a little rough and we were super tight in the beginning of the race,” Schueller said. “Once we burned some fuel off, you just had to drive it super hard through the ruts.
“It definitely gets our ego going good.”
Peosta, Iowa’s Eric Pollard met the same fate as Current in the 25-lap Late Model feature. Pollard, the leader through the first five laps, got tripped up on the low side and fell behind the rest. This pushed Davenport, Iowa’s Matt Ryn in front for good.
Clinton, Iowa’s Tyler Shady took Sunday’s first feature event, winning the three-car, six-lap 4 Cylinder.