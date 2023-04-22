Dubuque’s battle for seeding will go into the final day of the regular season.
Fourth-place Green Bay, fifth-place Dubuque and sixth-place Cedar Rapids — separated by just two points in the Eastern Conference playoff race — all lost on the penultimate night of the United States Hockey League season.
The Waterloo Black Hawks earned a 4-1 decision at Dubuque despite a 44-save effort by Marcus Brannman. The two teams conclude a home-and-home series tonight in Waterloo.
The Saints, however, clinched the Dupaco Cowbell Cup for the fourth straight year when Des Moines beat Cedar Rapids. The traveling trophy signifies head-to-head supremacy among Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Dubuque and Waterloo.
“It’s a pretty cool feeling, because we’ve had pretty heated rivalries with all of those teams this year,” Saints leading scorer Ryan St. Louis said. “We’re glad that we could keep it here in Dubuque, but the focus really has been on the playoffs and doing what we can to get the best seed possible.”
The Saints can still finish anywhere between fourth and sixth in the East.
“We’re going to strap it on like it’s a playoff game (tonight) because we still have a shot at home-ice in the first round,” coach Kirk MacDonald said. “I thought we played really hard tonight, so we’ll take the positives from it. They’re fat and away the best team we’ve seen this season and we had some really good looks against them tonight.”
Waterloo quieted an overflow crowd, the fourth sellout of more than 3,100 at Dubuque Ice Arena this season, just 6:53 into the contest. Off the rush, Griffin Erdman backhanded a shot over goalie Marcus Brannman from the blue paint for his 17th goal of the season after Myles Hilman and Owen Baker moved the puck in transition.
St. Louis pulled the Saints even at the 4:04 mark of the second period with his team-leading 30th goal and 72nd point of the season, matching the single-season point totals of former Saints and current NHLers Johnny Gaudreau and Matias Maccelli for fourth on the franchise list. He became just the 10th Saints player in the USHL Tier I era to score 30 goals in a season.
“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t mean anything to me,” he said. “But, right now, I’m more excited about the playoffs. I’d love to go on a run and win a Clark Cup.”
St. Louis hit a wide-open net from the backdoor behind goalie Emmett Croteau after James Reeder and Fisher Scott worked the puck around the net front. Waterloo regained the lead at the 17:49 mark of the period. Caden Brown gathered a loose puck in the slot and snapped a shot through traffic and into the top left corner of the net behind Brannman for his seventh of the season.
The Saints generated several good looks on their first power play early in the third period, but Croteau and his defense stiffened to preserve the one-goal cushion. Shortly thereafter, defenseman Gennadi Chaly took a Miko Matikka pass and ripped a shot from the center of the blue line through traffic and past Brannman for a 3-1 advantage. It marked the eighth goal of the season.
Dubuque killed off 1:33 of a 5-on-3 power play midway through the period to stay in the game. And the Saints pulled Brannman for a sixth attacker with 3:46 remaining in regulation.
But Erdman scored into an empty net with 2:04 remaining to seal the win for Waterloo.
