Former Bellevue Marquette standout Marissa Schroeder scored a game-high 15 points, and the Loras women routed Colby Sawyer, 72-42, on Friday in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Riley Eckhart added 11 points and Courtney Schnoor had 10 for Loras (10-1), which won both of its games in Puerto Rico by 30-point margins. The Duhawks have won three straight overall.
UW-Platteville 78, Lakeland 40 — At Platteville, Wis.: Maiah Domask finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds as the Pioneers (7-2) won in blowout fashion.
UW-Stout 78, Dubuque 61 — At Menomonie, Wis.: Jaden Kelley was 6-for-7 from the floor and scored 18 points off the bench to lead the Spartans (4-4) in a loss to UW-Stout.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Dubuque 84, UW-Stout 76 — Mitch Burger shot 12 of 18 from the floor on his way to a game-high 35 points, Peter Ragen added 20 and Avery Butler had 10 points and 13 rebounds, and the Spartans (7-1) held off UW-Stout.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lisbon 67, Bellevue Marquette 48 — At Lisbon, Iowa: Matt Brinker scored 15 points, Jake Anderson added 13 and Aza Berthel had 11, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Mohawks past Lisbon.
Galena 53, Southwestern 49 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Sam Hesselbacher 12 of his game-high 20 points in the first half, Brady Schemehorn added 11, and the Pirates edged the Wildcats.
Scales Mound 70, Durand 39 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Benjamin Vandigo scored 17 points, Ben Werner added 14 and Collin Fosler 14, and the Hornets cruised.
Cuba City 86, Belleville 50 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Brayden Dailey scored 21 points to lead four Cubans in double figures as Cuba City routed Belleville. Brady Olson and Jack Misky added 14 points apiece, and Jack Noll added 12 for the Cubans.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bellevue Marquette 69, Lisbon 36 — At Lisbon, Iowa: Tori Michel went for 20 points, Miranda Peters added 16 and Holly Kremer 10, and the Mohawks rolled to a road victory.
River Ridge (Wis.) 57, Benton 9 — At Benton, Wis.: Skylar White scored 17 points to lead the Timberwolves, who rolled to a 34-5 halftime lead in a rout of the Zephyrs.
Platteville 66, Lancaster 29 — At Platteville, Wis.: Sami Martin scored 20 points, Josie Nies added 13 and Camryn Nies 10, and the Hillmen rolled over Lancaster.
Prairie du Chien 62, Richland Center 23 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Lily Krahn scored 17 points and Makenzie Knapp added 10 as the Blackhawks routed the Hornets.
BOYS PREP SWIMMING
Hempstead 109, Platteville/Lancaster 61 — At Platteville, Wis.: George Holesinger and Mathias Chamberlain had a hand in four victories each to lead the Mustangs on Thursday night.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Dodgeville/Mineral Point 2nd — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Tessa Bockhop won bars, vault and all-around titles as Dodgeville/Mineral Point finished second to River Valley/Barneveld in a triangular.
BOYS BOWLING
Dubuque Wahlert 2,600, Linn-Mar 2,294 — At Cherry Lanes: Ben Vaassen rolled a 384 series to lead the Golden Eagles past Linn-Mar.
Dubuque Hempstead 3,072, Waterloo West 2,869 — At Creslanes: Trent Kutsch rolled a 403 to lead the Mustangs on Thursday.
GIRLS BOWLING
Waterloo East 2,973, Western Dubuque 2,766 — At Farley, Iowa: Kirsten Butcher rolled a 400 series to lead the Bobcats in a loss.
Linn-Mar 2,198, Dubuque Wahlert 1,922 — At Cherry Lanes: Emily Kasal’s 317 series led the Golden Eagles in a loss to Linn-Mar.