Payton Griebel took two more steps up the podium at the Iowa Class 1A state cross country meet this morning at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
The junior ran a 5K time of 16:51.1 to finish third individually and lead Bellevue to a fourth-place team finish with 164 points. Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen won in 15:58, and IKM Manning’s Caden Keller took second in 16:31, while Iowa City Regina claimed the team title with 102 points.
Griebel finished fifth as a sophomore and 17th as a freshman, when his older brother, Brady, won the state title in his senior year. Payton Griebel ran in the top-five from the mile mark until the finish.
Bellevue also scored with Aiden Onken (18th overall in 16:53), Ben Steinbeck (41st in 17:34), Connor Kilburg (102nd in 18:36) and Ben Meyer (109th in 18:52). Gabe Manders (18:54) and Kaden Guenther (19:59) did not factor in the team scoring.
Onken moved from 53rd after the first mile to 30th at the 2-mile mark, and Steinbeck jumped 15 spots from the mile mark to the finish.
Cascade finished ninth with 206 points behind Adam Knepper, who finished 22nd overall in 17:04. Max Nadeau (47th in 17:38), Lane Cook (76th in 18:05), Ben Gehl (87th in 18:19) and Andrew Kaalberg (116th in 18:59) contributed to the Cougars scoring, while Nathaniel Manternach (19:51) and Trenten Topping (20:23) did not factor in the scoring. Nadeau sat in 71st place at the mile marker.
Keaton Reimer led Clayton Ridge to a 13th-place finish with 283 points by running a 17:25. The Eagles also counted Gavin Moser (46th in 17:37), Erik Flores (106th in 18:43), Jackson Patino (129th in 19:27) and Jesus Tabora-Lara (131st in 19:29), while Nate Meier (20:22) and Colton Hoeger (20:49) did not factor in the scoring.
Maquoketa Valley’s Matthew Schaul finished 42nd in 17:35. He improved 19 spots from his place at the mile marker.
CLASS 1A GIRLS
Hallie Kelchen picked off 13 runners after the mile mark to finish 15th overall and lead Cascade to a 14th-place team showing with 269 points. Kelchen ran the 5K in 19:49.57 to score nine team points for the Cougars.
Cascade also scored with Lilly Supple, who finished 56th overall in 21:09, followed by Annie Trumm (112th in 22:43), Delaney Kremer (117th in 22:51) and Ayda DeLaRosa (126th in 23:50). Grace Bower (23:52) and Lilly Topping (24:01) also competed for the Cougars.
Maquoketa Valley’s Taryn Burbridge finished 30th overall in 20:27.
Earlham won the team title with 101 points, while Calamus-Wheatland’s Noelle Steines took the individual crown in 18:39.45.
