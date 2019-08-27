Western Dubuque sophomore Davis Stelzer fired a 2-under 70 to win a nine-team invitational on Monday at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta, Iowa.
Davis Stelzer helped the Bobcats to a 310 team total and runner-up in the standings behind Pleasant Valley’s 299. Dubuque Wahlert placed third with a 319, with Dubuque Senior finishing fifth with a 330 and Dubuque Hempstead sixth at 331.
Davis’ older brother, junior Jax Stelzer, shot a 76 for the Bobcats. Max Naumann (80) and Casey Perrenoud (84) rounded out WD’s score.
Nick Splinter led Wahlert with a 77. Ben Vaassen and Nolan Martineau added 80s and Will Coohey had an 82.
Timmy Casey fired an 80 to lead Senior. Jake Woodward shot 83 for the Rams, with Nick Obbink adding an 83 and Aidan Obermueller an 84.
Kyle Arthofer lead Hempstead with an 80. Kyler Vanden Berge (82), Nick Kaesbauer (83) and Will Sigwarth (86) rounded out the score.