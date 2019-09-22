The Loras offense is supposed to be one of the more lethal threats in the American Rivers Conference, given the Duhawks’ history since coach Steve Helminiak arrived.
Against a relentless Coe pass rush, the Loras O looked flat, simply put.
Duhawks quarterback Noah Sigwarth was sacked seven times, and the Kohawks did just enough to earn a 24-7 victory at the Rock Bowl on Saturday.
Offensively, Loras (1-2, 0-1 A-R-C) was a shell of the performance it had last week in a 42-14 home-opening beatdown of Benedictine. In that contest, the Duhawks lost starting tackle Drew Blazekovich to injury, putting him on crutches for the Coe game. Then, midway through Saturday, starting tackle Derrick Olcott went down with a leg injury, putting two freshmen on the Loras line.
The Kohawks took advantage, constantly swarming the Duhawks with five if not six-man pass rushes. If Sigwarth wasn’t running for his life, he was forced to make quick reads — usually with a defender in his face.
“Offensively, we’ve got a lot of guys out right now,” said Helminiak. “It’s next man up. They put too much pressure on Sigwarth and created some issues. Especially early on.
“Until I see the film, I’m not really going to know. But I know people didn’t have enough time, whether that means we weren’t calling things right or sliding (protection) right — it was definitely an issue today. He got hit too many times and didn’t have enough time to throw the football.”
After both teams traded a pair of three-and-outs, Sigwarth was hit on a pass, and the ball found the hands of Kohawks DB Hunter Semelroth. That set up Coe in prime position, and seven plays later, Kohawks QB Quentin White found Tyler Dralle on a 13-yard screen pass for the game’s first touchdown.
Sigwarth was intercepted again on the following Duhawks drive, again facing pressure, and Loras closed the first quarter with just 28 yards of offense and a 7-0 deficit.
“I’m not really proud of the four quarters I put on display today. I think I have to be better as a leader for this team,” said Sigwarth, a junior and Dubuque Wahlert grad. He finished 19 of 47 with 247 yards and a touchdown through the air along with 19 carries for 16 yards. “I need to be a lot better of a football player for this team to be successful, regardless of what the coaches or anybody else might say. We’re going to be a better football team moving forward.”
Cody Russell’s 5-yard touchdown run gave Coe a 14-0 lead midway through the second. The Duhawks were able to get one back, with Sigwarth’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Jake Burgmeier capping a 10-play, 68-yard drive with 21 seconds until halftime, putting Loras within 14-7 at the break.
Coe marched down the field on the opening drive of the third quarter, with Quentin White’s 26-yard touchdown throw to Colton White putting the Kohawks back up, 21-7. After a Loras three-and-out, Coe padded the lead with a 25-yard field goal to go up, 24-7, entering the fourth.
In the final frame, the Duhawks managed to march into Kohawks territory three separate times, including back-to-back red zone stints in the final 5 minutes. Both times, Loras came up short, with the final offensive series resulting in Sigwarth getting tackled 2 yards short of the goal line with 2:19 to play.
With all of the Duhawks timeouts spent, Coe ran out the clock to cap the win.
The loss overshadows an otherwise strong performance by the Loras defense. Shullsburg, Wis., native Brett Matye had an interception and a fumble recovery and Riley Larson also had a pick to keep the Duhawks in the hunt. Loras won the turnover battle, 3-2, but offensively, the Duhawks converted only 3 of 18 third downs and went 0-for-3 on fourth down.
Up next is a road date with yet unbeaten Central.
“We just have not been ourselves offensively, and until we figure some things out, we’re going to struggle,” Helminiak said. “It’s not going to get any easier at Central because that’s a good football team, along with the rest of the league.”