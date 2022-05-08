Six different schools. One mission.
Shortly after the prep volleyball season concluded, players from area schools joined forces on Dubuque Elite 18U to kick off the club travel season.
Though largely unfamiliar with each other, and often rivals during the high school campaign, Elite co-head coach Jayne Weier said this team had its eyes on one destination from the very beginning.
“This group had a common goal,” Weier said. “They all had that goal to make it to nationals and do well.”
An intense season that began in January and spanned Midwest metropolises like Omaha, Milwaukee, Chicago, and Indianapolis, ended exactly where they envisioned from Day 1.
Last month, Dubuque Elite competed at the 2022 18-and-under USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships in Phoenix, April 22-24.
The team placed 19th in a loaded 64-team field of the best junior volleyball club squads from around the country.
“Even though we didn’t finish the way we wanted, we lost to teams that won every bracket, so that made it seem a little better,” said Hailey Stich, a senior from Cuba City who was part of last year’s 17U team that also made it to nationals.
Elite finished 4-4 in Phoenix against an incredibly difficult draw.
In its first contest, Elite fell to eventual overall national champion San Antonio Juniors, which dropped only four sets the entire tournament, one them coming in that match.
Dubuque’s other three losses came from teams that were crowned champions in the silver and bronze divisions.
“Everybody that beat us won a division,” Weier said, who co-coaches the team with Julie Kieffer. “We were in every match; we didn’t get blown away by anyone.”
Elite qualified for nationals through its play in the Iowa Regional tournament held in Des Moines in late March and won three of the nine tournaments they competed in, while placing within the top five of the others.
“The leadership on that team was totally invaluable,” Weier said. “They all stepped up and played outstanding. I couldn’t have asked for a better group.”
The coach mentioned veteran leaders like Western Dubuque’s Maddy Maahs, who she called “the best setter I’ve seen in a long time.” Power hitters like WD’s Meredith Bahl, Stich, and Hempstead’s Ashley Glennon were dubbed “big time terminators.”
And newcomer, Payton Millin, from River Ridge (Wis.), was called an “unsung hero who will turn some heads very soon.”
According to Stich, the reason for Elite’s success and what she will remember most, was the bond the eight girls and two coaches were able to build from December through April.
“My team felt like home this year,” said Stich, one of Elite’s six seniors that will continue playing at the college level next season. “If I could still play with them, I’d go back in a heartbeat.”
“Our coaches made our team so much fun. I love Jane and Julie. They both are such sweet coaches, but know when to take things seriously.”
Stich continued that the team’s cohesiveness was never more obvious than during its recent trip to Phoenix.
“We were all best friends no matter what,” she said. “We were pretty much together the entire time out there. “We all just wanted to play and knew it was out last club season. There was nothing more that I could have asked for than the team we had. I’d go back and do it all over again if I could.”