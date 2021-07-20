A capsule look at tonight’s Iowa Class 2A Substate 5 championship game:
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (21-14) VS. CAMANCHE (22-6)
Time: 7 p.m.
Site: Solon Recreation & Nature Area
Scouting Beckman: With an 8-3 victory over rival Cascade on Saturday, the No. 10-ranked Trailblazers won the 29th district championship in program history. It marked the first district crown since 2018, when Beckman captured its eighth straight. The Blazers have been to state 18 times, the last coming in 2017 when they won their sixth state championship. In the district semifinals, Beckman rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game, then walked off Northeast Goose Lake, 3-2, on Owen Huehnergarth’s bases-loaded single in the ninth. Bryce Boekholder won both district games in relief to extend Beckman’s winning streak to five games. Despite playing in the predominantly Class 3A WaMaC Conference, Beckman has outhit opponents, 232-180, and holds a .300 team batting average while posting a 3.87 team ERA.
Scouting Camanche: The Indians, who play in the River Valley Conference, feature a deep pitching staff that includes four pitchers with sub-2.0 ERAs while working at least 20 innings. They include Brayden Lodge (0.65), Garrett Schultz (0.83), Mason Byrns (1.02) and Zach Erwin (1.32), who have combined to go 14-4 this season. Camanche has won five straight after defeating West Liberty, 5-4, and Wilton, 9-1, in district play. The Indians started the season 2-3 — which included a doubleheader sweep at the hands of Cascade — but have not lost two in a row since. Camanche has outscored opponents, 217-89, own a .329 batting average and have a 1.76 team ERA. The Indians have been to state twice, when they won the 1987 Class 3A title, and again in 1996.
Outlook: The winner of tonight’s game advances to next week’s eight-team state tournament at Merchants Park in Carroll. The teams have a limited history but will be meeting in the postseason for the third time in four seasons. Beckman won, 4-1, in the 2018 playoffs, while Camanche earned a 4-2 decision the following season.