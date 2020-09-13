Jim Bonifas is going to play at Iowa State as a scholarship offensive linemen.
After playing sparingly on defense previously, Bonifas has become a monster along Dubuque Senior’s defensive line.
“We knew that was going to happen, so we tried to read him a few times and put him in space. We definitely game-planned around him,” Dubuque Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner said after the Mustangs beat Bonifas’ Rams, 21-17 on Friday night at Dalzell Field.
“I said it all week, he’s probably the best offensive and defensive lineman we’re going to play, and they’ve got a great running back, too,” Hoerner continued. “But Bonifas, holy cow. He’s the real deal.”
Bonifas, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound senior, entered the week with just three tackles and half a sack. In Friday’s loss to city rival Hempstead, Bonifas was a beast.
On consecutive plays near the end of the first half, Bonifas pressured Hempstead quarterback Aidan Dunne, who fumbled (but recovered it) after he ran into his own lineman for a 6-yard loss on first down. On the next snap, Bonifas got to Dunne for a 3-yard loss — pushing Hempstead into a third-and-long situation with just seconds left in the period.
He also registered a third-down sack in the third quarter, and recovered a Hempstead fumble with 1:36 remaining in the fourth that gave the Rams hope of mounting another late comeback.
“He played great,” Rams coach Dale Ploessl said. “He was awesome tonight and he did a great job and made some huge plays for us.”
Dalzell investment paying off — A decade ago, a stretch of rain like last week would have rendered Dalzell Field unplayable for the rest of the season. Instead, the artificial turf gave a preview of a potential future meeting down the line.
Prior to the 2013 $10 million renovation of Dalzell, the stadium’s natural grass playing surface would have been a sand and mud-filled patch that afterward would have been dotted with divots and holes, a surface that could have caused serious injuries in the weeks ahead.
But now?
Eight years after the first game was played on the new surface, that worry has been washed away.
“I came out for the sophomore game and I just walked out and walked back, and my shoes, my feet, were just soaked — and that’s on the turf,” said Hoerner, who played on Dalzell’s grass surface as a student-athlete at Hempstead. “For as wet as it was, I was really impressed with both sides. We had a few turnovers, but I thought both teams did very well taking care of the football for the most part, so I was pretty impressed with how the kids responded to the conditions.
Schedule changes — Hempstead and Senior will both have different opponents next week than their original schedule dictated.
Hempstead will play at Cedar Falls on Friday as a result of Iowa City West temporarily suspending its season after going to an online-only learning model following a surge in coronavirus cases in and around Iowa City. The Mustangs are scheduled to host Cedar Rapids Kennedy, which has also temporarily suspended its season, on Sept. 25.
Senior was scheduled to play Kennedy at Dalzell Field this week, but will instead host Cedar Rapids Washington. The Rams are also scheduled to host Iowa City West on Thursday, Oct. 1, but there is a chance the Trojans will be able to resume their season before then.
No drop off for Bobcats — Western Dubuque graduated one of its best student-athletes ever last year in quarterback Calvin Harris, but there hasn’t been any dropoff at the position.
Garrett Baumhover delivered another solid performance in the Bobcats’ 21-19 victory at Indianola on Friday night, completing 14 of 17 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown. After last week’s performance broke the program’s single-game record for passing yards and tied the mark for touchdown passes in a game, Baumhover is completing 63.9% of his passes (46-for-72) and has thrown for 919 yards and eight touchdowns in three games.
He also picked up his first rushing touchdown of the season on Friday night, a 45-yard scamper.
Big start for Cardinals — Maquoketa had to wait two extra weeks for its season opener, but the Cardinals still opened their schedule with a bang.
Quarterback Kannon Coakley ran for 241 yards and two touchdowns, and Maquoketa upset Iowa Class 2A No. 5-ranked West Liberty, 27-6, on Friday night in West Liberty.
Coakley attempted just seven passes, completing three for 15 yards with one interception. But on a rainy night, the offensive line got the job done.
Connor Becker added 83 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, and Isaac Koppang ran for 26 yards and another score. Coakley carried the ball a game-high 25 times.
Blazers earn 1st win — Trent Koelker had another big receiving night and Nick Offerman ran for more than 100 yards as Dyersville Beckman beat visiting Northeast Goose Lake, 37-7, on Friday night.
Koelker caught five passes for 104 yards, his second consecutive 100-yard effort.
Offerman ran 15 times for 111 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed 8 of 15 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown.
Vikings’ defense shining bright — Edgewood-Colesburg registered its second consecutive shutout on Friday night, blanking host Alburnett, 7-0.
Ranked No. 4 in Class A, Ed-Co has allowed just six points in three games this season. Conversely, the Vikings have scored 68 points in those three games.