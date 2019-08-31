A new era dawned for the Dubuque Wahlert football program on Friday.
It certainly looks bright.
Gabe Anstoetter raced untouched for a go-ahead 76-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and Bennett Cutsforth shook off devastating cramps in both legs to kick a game-winning 29-yard field goal with 28 seconds left as the Golden Eagles stunned perennial power West Delaware, 17-15, in their season opener at the Rock Bowl.
Earlier in the quarter, Cutsforth was unable to put his feet on the ground as he was carried off the field by a couple teammates.
“It was the worst cramp I’ve ever had in my life,” Cutsforth said. “It was my quads, my (hamstrings), my calves, it was everything. It was terrible. I’ve never been through such bad pain.”
After 10 minutes of treatment with athletic trainer Molly Pilcher, Cutsforth was cleared to return.
The kick left little drama. Cutsforth split the upright with plenty of extra leg.
“Iced it,” he said. “I knew I was going to make it. This atmosphere is unreal. We went through so much last year and I can’t believe we came out with this.”
The win marked Wahlert’s first over West Delaware since dropping to Class 3A earlier this decade, and was the program’s first victory overall since the 2017 season finale.
It was also the Eagles coaching debut of Marshall, a 1995 Wahlert grad.
“It’s hard to put into words right now, just to see the emotions on the kids,” Marshall said. “Just the joy on their faces, the smiles and the tears, it’s why you coach.”
Each of Wahlert’s first three drives reached West Delaware territory — the second began there following Tyler Dodds’ fumble recovery — but the Eagles had nothing to show for it.
To make matters worse for Wahlert, after downing Cutsforth’s punt at the Hawks’ 6-yard line, West Delaware drove 94 yards on a withering 16-play drive, twice converting on fourth-and-1 deep in Wahlert territory.
Alias Underwood, who ran for 25 yards on third-and-short earlier in the drive, powered into the end zone from 7 yards out for a 7-0 lead with 6:36 left in the opening half.
The Eagles gained zero net yards on its next possession before punting, but Tommy King intercepted West Delaware quarterback Jared Voss moments later.
Four plays later, Charlie Fair threw deep to Jake Brosius, who ran down the pass and got the fingertips of one hand on the ball before hauling it in, knotting the score at 7 with just less than 2 minutes left.
Outside of the long scoring drive, Wahlert limited the Hawks to just 23 yards of offense on their four other possessions in the opening half.
“I thought the defense played unbelievable all night,” Marshall said. “Coach (Clay) Finlley does a good job with those guys. They’re a good offense, and our defense stepped up and helped us hang in there.”
The second half nearly got off to a disastrous start as West Delaware running back Cael Meyer ran 24 yards on the opening play, and a penalty for a horsecollar tackle moved the ball to the 41. But the Hawks could move no farther.
The momentum changed right there, albeit only momentarily.
Anstoetter took a pitch right on the very next play and raced untouched 76 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.
“Amazing blocking. I didn’t even see a white jersey,” said Anstoetter, who finished with 93 rushing yards on seven carries. “I just cut it up and went. I thought someone was following me, but my teammates said I was free. I was gone.”
A bad snap forced punter Ian Takes to step on the end line near the end of the third quarter, trimming the Eagles’ lead to 14-9.
Moments later, Voss connected with receiver Kyle Kelley for a 60-yard pass, setting up a first-and-goal at the Wahlert 2. Voss scored as the third quarter expired to give West Delaware a 15-14 lead.
Fair, who split time at quarterback with Isaac Ripley, led the Eagles on a 14-play drive, eating up 60 yards and nearly 6 minutes of game clock to set up Cutsforth’s game-winner.
“Charlie Fair in the fourth quarter, holy cow,” Marshall said. “Great throws, second-effort plays on some of those first downs. He really, really played big on the last drive.”
Takes’ interception clinched it.
“We’ve all been through so much pain together, but we came out together,” Cutsforth said. “So much love for these guys.”