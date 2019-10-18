Dubuque Senior found itself in a big hole quickly.
As in, a seven-point deficit 15 seconds in, and trailing by 21 after just 6 minutes.
Now, the Rams are in playoff mode.
Bryce Albaugh returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, and Iowa Class 4A No. 3-ranked Cedar Falls scored 21 points in the first 6 minutes en route to a 33-10 victory over Senior on Friday night at Dalzell Field.
Albaugh kicked field goals of 36 and 34 yards, and Ryan Ostrich ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns as Cedar Falls improved to 8-0 overall, 4-0 in 4A District 3. The Tigers will host Cedar Rapids Prairie (6-2, 4-0) for the district championship next week.
“It was a big win for us because Dubuque Senior is a much improved team, a tough team,” Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert said. “Defensively we played well tonight. We were consistent most of the night. Offensively we did some good things, maybe left a few points out there, but it’s good to come down here and get a win and give us a chance to play for a district title next week at home.”
Senior (5-3, 2-2) will need to win its regular-season finale next week at Cedar Rapids Jefferson to ensure its best possible postseason positioning. Five wins could still be enough to get in. But it also might not be.
“(Next week) is by far the biggest game for all of our seniors’ career here,” said Rams quarterback Tom Casey, who threw for 171 yards with one touchdown and an interception. “This is the biggest game we’ll play all year. It’s win or go home and we have to take care of business or the season is going to be over really quickly.”
Albaugh got the Tigers off to a huge start, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown then adding the extra point for a 7-0 lead before the game was even 15 seconds old.
“Pretty good deal to run the kick back, kick the extra point and then kick the ensuing kickoff through the end zone for a touchback. That’s three pretty good plays in a row,” Remmert said. “Bryce had a big game for us. He’s been working hard, he’s a very dynamic player and it showed tonight.”
Cedar Falls quarterback Cael Loecher snuck in for a 1-yard touchdown on the Tigers’ first offensive possession, then capitalized on Casey’s fumbled snap to take a 21-0 lead on Ostrich’s 3-yard touchdown run just more than 6 minutes into the game.
Casey responded late in the quarter with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Watkins-Hogue.
Albaugh tacked on a 36-yard field goal — aided by his 34-yard punt return — just before halftime as the Tigers took a 24-7 lead into the break.
The teams traded punts to open the second half before Adam Wessels kicked a 28-yard field goal for Senior. Albaugh, who missed attempts from 31 and 48 yards, converted a 34-yard field goal at the end of the third quarter.
Ostrich scored on a 49-yard run with just less than 90 seconds left, and Senior knelt out the final 88 seconds of clock.
“As far as we’re concerned, playoffs start tomorrow morning,” Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “We’re in playoff mode right now and (next week) is our first game. This is the playoffs and we have to win if we want to keep playing.”