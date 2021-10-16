Olivia Kudronowicz led a balanced UW-Platteville hitting attack with nine kills while adding 13 digs, and the Pioneers worked overtime to close out a sweep over UW-River Falls, 25-16, 25-16, 32-30, on Friday night in Platteville, Wis.
Emma Carlson, Claudia Johnson and Lita Solbrig each added seven kills apiece, and Kaite Asche chipped in six kills, to help along a balanced attack for Platteville (11-12, 1-4 WIAC). Abby Feldmann provided 27 assists for the Pioneers.
Clarke 3, Graceland 1 — At Lamoni, Iowa: Amber Cooksley and Gianna Garza hit for 10 kills apiece, powering the Pride (10-13, 7-5 Heart of America) to a 16-25, 25-15, 25-8, 25-17 victory.
Augustana 3, Dubuque 2 — At Rock Island, Ill.: Emma Powell hit 17 kills and Katie Wright added 29 digs, but the Spartans (7-15) dropped a five-set thriller, 21-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-8.
Millikin 3, Loras 0 — At Decatur, Ill.: Lyndsi Wilgenbusch floored 11 kills and Sara Hoskins added 24 assists, but the Duhawks (14-6) were swept, 25-18, 26-24, 25-17, by Millikin (14-7).
MEN’S SOCCER
UW-Platteville 1, Loras 0 — At Rock Bowl: Jacob Keller scored in the 38th minute and Chase Werner made seven saves, helping the Pioneers (9-2-2) top coach Sam Koenig’s former squad, the Duhawks (7-6-2).
Missouri Valley 6, Clarke 0 — At Marshall, Mo.: Fernando Contreras made six saves at goal keeper, but the Pride (6-7-2) were blanked.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Missouri Valley 2, Clarke 1 — At Marshall, Mo.: Sofia Morales gave Clarke the lead in the 61st minute, but the Pride (8-5-1) couldn’t hold on.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
River Ridge 3, Benton 1 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Rachael Zinkle hit for 17 kills and Sadie Crubel added 18 digs as the Timberwolves (16-7) topped the Zephyrs in a makeup contest, 22-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-15.