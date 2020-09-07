FARLEY, Iowa — For Jason Rauen, Saturday night was worth the wait.
Despite a blown transformer shutting down all power at 300 Raceway, when the lights came back on, Farley, Iowa’s No. 98 driver was able to push the pedal to the metal. Rauen held off LaVista, Neb., native Bill Leighton to take the top spot in the 50-lap Dirt Super Late Models feature race during the 43rd Annual Yankee Dirt Track Classic.
Rauen was awarded a $10,000 prize, making him the big winner on Saturday night. Leighton was at his back bumper the whole way, but a caution flag with four laps to go allowed Rauen to hold him off for the victory.
“The outcome obviously was great. The lights went out ,but that’s part of doing business,” said Rauen, who, prior to Saturday had also won the Yankee’s stock car race in the past. “Great job to the Simon family for getting this all together.
“It’s been around for years and any name you can get your name on that t-shirt it’s a big deal. That’s never going to go away.”
The win capped a long weekend chocked full of racing at 300, and Rauen wasn’t the only local driver to be found in victory lane. Freeport, Illinois’ Jeff Larson was a two-time winner, taking checkered in the 30-lap International Motor Contest Association Modified feature on Friday and then doubling-down with another 30-lap Modified win on Saturday.
Manchester, Iowa’s Phillip Holtz was almost a two-time winner as well, claiming victory in the 20-lap IMCA Stock Car feature on Friday. But Holtz couldn’t overcome Chelsea, Iowa’s Damon Murty the next day, despite winning the poll. Holtz settled for second while Murty won the 15-lap Stock Car race.
Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis., took home the top spot in the 20-lap IMCA SportMod race on Friday, while Oskaloosa, Iowa’s Curtis VanDerWal won the same race on Saturday. And capping off Friday night’s action, Malvern, Iowa’s Justin Zeitner clinched the 35-lap Dirt Super Late Model race.
But Rauen’s race was the big show, even if fans had to wait a while. Forty drivers vied for the top spot over the course of the night, with five qualifying heats, three B features and a non-qualifiers race. Charlie McKenna (Ames, Iowa) and Oxford, Iowa’s Dave and Andy Eckrich were the three B feature race winners, while Peosta, Iowa’s Eric Pollard clinched the non-qualifiers race.
The checkered flag for Saturday’s Dirt Super Late Models waved a lot later than normal. On Lap 19 at around 10 p.m. a transformer blew causing the whole track to lose power. Track officials weren’t able to restore power until nearly midnight.
“You grow up as a kid wanting to be a racecar driver,” Rauen said. “It’s a lot of work and a lot goes into it but to be able to be on top and compete and beat them now. You’ve just got to be able to know what it takes.
“I look at (the lights going out) as it’s no different than if it started raining. I think they made the right decision to get it fixed and we went back to work.”
Rauen had secured the top slot through qualifying with Leighton in second. While the two battled throughout the event, their seeding held by the end. Sherrill, Iowa’s Jeff Tharp placed second.