Seven area players earned all-district honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, announced Thursday.
Dubuque Hempstead’s Chandler Houselog was selected to the Class 5A East team and was the only player from the city to earn all-district honors.
Western Dubuque’s Maddie Harris and Maquoketa’s Kasedi Frazier earned spots on the Class 4A Northeast team, and West Delaware’s Alivia Schulte was selected to the Class 3A Northeast team.
Cascade’s Devin Simon was picked for the Class 2A Southeast team while Bellevue Marquette’s Megan Kremer earned a spot on the Class 2A Northeast squad.
Edgewood-Colesburg’s Audrie Heimrichs was a Northeast team selection in Class 1A.
Houselog split time at catcher and third base for the Mustangs, hitting .441 (49-for-111) with 14 runs, 13 doubles, two home runs and 36 RBIs.
Harris hit .365 (46-for-126) with 30 runs, 15 doubles, one triple and 26 RBIs. Frazier hit .363 (49-for-135) with 34 runs, three doubles, one triple and 13 RBIs. She added 17 stolen bases.
Schulte hit .436 (51-for-117) for the Hawks, scoring 24 runs with a double and two RBIs. She stole a team-high 12 bases.
Simon, a University of Iowa recruit, batted .500 (48-for-96) with 48 runs, five doubles, nine triples, nine home runs and 32 RBIs for the Cougars. She was a perfect 39-for-39 on stolen base attempts. Kremer led the Mohawks with a .464 average (39-for-84). She had 11 doubles, five home runs and scored 10 runs while driving in 29.
Heimrichs batted a team-high .360 (41-for-114) with eight doubles and 28 RBIs for the Vikings.
