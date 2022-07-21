The bigger the stage, the better Western Dubuque’s Isaac Then performs on the mound.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week improved to 7-0 and lowered his ERA to 1.69 by beating Clear Creek-Amana, 5-1, in an Iowa Class 3A substate championship game last Wednesday in Farley, Iowa. The junior left-hander’s seven victories have all come against ranked teams, including Pleasant Valley, Dyersville Beckman Catholic, Independence, West Delaware, Iowa City High, Dubuque Wahlert and Clear Creek-Amana.
“Isaac is the first pitcher I’ve ever coached to beat seven ranked teams,” Western Dubuque coach Casey Bryant said. “He succeeds in tough match-ups, and we know when he is on the mound, he’s going to keep us in the game.”
So far this season, Then has struck out 71 batters in 54 1/3 innings with just 18 walks.
“Last year, I really struggled hitting and pitching, and I was just really nervous when I was out there,” Then said. “I spent a lot of time working in the offseason, and I came in a lot more confident.”
Added Bryant: “We moved him up to varsity as a sophomore last year, because he looked super impressive during practices. When he was in games, he wasn’t quite ready. We saw some moments of what he could be, and he’s taken that experience and used it as fuel to the fire. This year, we saw a kid that had grown up and matured a little, and was hungry for another opportunity. He’s turned into one of our top two pitchers, and one of our best hitters.”
Then has been playing baseball since he started T-ball, and began travel ball at the age of 8.
“I’ve really enjoyed all of the teams that I’ve played on,” he said. “Having all the fans at the games makes it a great atmosphere and just something I love to do.”
Then said that this season has been one for the books.
“This has been my favorite season of baseball ever,” he said. “We knew coming in that we would be a good team, but no one had any idea that we’d be this good.”
During the team’s 6-2 win over Dubuque Wahlert, Then struck out a career high 11 batters.
“That was a big win and it gave me a lot of confidence moving forward,” he said.
He also earned the win on the mound in a 9-5 win over Class 4A No. 2 ranked Iowa City High.
“Isaac is a competitor and loves going out there to compete,” Bryant said. “He’s become a nice piece for our team to build around.”
Offensively for the Bobcats, Then is batting .372 with 48 hits and 34 RBIs in the six spot.
“My role is to move those runners over,” Then said. “If I do my job, I know we will get runs across the plate.”
Added Bryant: “He has done a great job of getting hits and getting guys in for us. It’s great to see him having so much success this season.”
