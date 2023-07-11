BETTENDORF, Iowa — As fast as the Dubuque Hempstead Mustangs got started, you would have thought they were going to run away with the Iowa Class 5A Region 8 Championship.

But, the No. 8-ranked Bettendorf Bulldogs stunned the No. 11 Mustangs with a late home run in the sixth inning, sending the Mustangs home after an 8-7 victory in their Class 5A regional final.

Recommended for you