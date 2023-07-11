BETTENDORF, Iowa — As fast as the Dubuque Hempstead Mustangs got started, you would have thought they were going to run away with the Iowa Class 5A Region 8 Championship.
But, the No. 8-ranked Bettendorf Bulldogs stunned the No. 11 Mustangs with a late home run in the sixth inning, sending the Mustangs home after an 8-7 victory in their Class 5A regional final.
Hempstead closes the season 30-11.
“I’m proud, as a team. We fought all the way to the end,” Hempstead’s Lydia Ettema said.
In the first inning, the Mustangs took a commanding four run lead. Sophia Gratton started the game off with a frozen rope single to center field. After a sacrifice bunt from Mallory Tomkins, Ettema roped a single of her own to the same part of the field, scoring Gratton from second base. Lauren Hefel followed up with a bloop single to right field.
With runners on first and third, Luci Weber smashed a double, scoring Ettema and Hefel. Chloey Vogt followed up with another double, but found herself standing on third after an errant throw from the catcher led to a rundown. Caught between second and third, Vogt slid in safely after three throws. The inning ended on a groundout to the third baseman. The inning was over, and the Mustangs were fired up.
When the Bulldogs (29-10) came to the plate in the bottom half of the first inning, they were already in the hole four runs, but sent 11 batters to the plate. The first five Bulldog batters scored after an early error, a double, and four consecutive singles.
Mustangs ace Peyton Paulsen had no answers for the Bulldogs and left the circle after failing to record an out. Paulsen threw a bunch of strikes, but the Bulldogs sent them spraying all over the field.
It was after the eighth batter reached base, that head coach Danielle Krug brought Ettema into the circle.
Ettema stopped the bleeding with two strikeouts and a pop out to Gratton.
“She hadn’t pitched for a week or so, and she came in and threw a great game,” Krug said.
Ettema then came to the plate in the second and smoked a ball over the left-center field fence, scoring Gratton, who singled earlier in the inning.
The last run for the Mustangs came after Chandler Houselog scored on a fielding error.
The dagger for the Mustangs was when Jazzlynn Poole smashed a homer that doinked off the scoreboard in left-center in the sixth inning.
In the seventh inning, Lauren Hefel reached on a single and advanced to second base after a wild pitch, but that’s as close as the potential tying run would get to crossing the plate.
“We dealt with a lot of adversity throughout the year. And we just kept going,” Krug said. “I’m just so proud of the way the girls didn’t give up.”