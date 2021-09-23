Dubuque Senior’s offense is one big play just waiting to happen.
And the scary thing is, it can come from virtually anywhere.
“We’ve just got a lot of skill players who are good playmakers,” Rams receiver Landon Sauser said. “When we get the ball in open field, we can make kids miss. Or, if we do get the ball deep, it’s a house call. We’re taking it to the house.”
Senior (3-1) has been making more house calls lately than a doctor from the early 20th century.
Walker Tart hauled in a 78-yard touchdown pass in the season opener against crosstown rival Hempstead.
Hayden Francois — unlike the Senior football team, his last name is pronounced with no ‘O’ — had a 57-yard score in Week 3 against Davenport North, then scored on passes of 76 and 62 yards last week against Waterloo West.
Sauser’s touchdowns this year have covered 23 and 35 yards.
“I just do my job and get the ball to the guys who get plays,” quarterback Jack Gilligan said. “Most of my touchdowns have not been deep throws. I mean, they’ve made plays for me. It’s awesome having weapons like that on a team.”
And it’s not just the receivers.
Gilligan, who has been the team’s leading rusher most of this season, had an 85-yard run in the season opener against the Mustangs. Jack Aitchison — pressed into duty because of injury — broke off a 71-yard touchdown run last week.
“That last game, it was really fun because we put up a lot of points and everyone got a chance to do something,” Francois said. “Our last game and the game before that have really been the breakout games for us because we’ve put up points, and hopefully that carries over through the rest of the season.”
Senior has scored 68 points over its last two games — a 27-23 victory over Davenport North two weeks ago followed by a 41-14 win over Waterloo West — after scoring just 33 and splitting its first two contests.
“We’ve gotten better, we’ve made less mistakes and this past Friday night we played probably our best game that we’ve played in a long time. Especially in the first half,” Rams coach Dale Ploessl said. “But guys are making plays. We’ve got some good players, we’ve got some good skill players out on the edge. If we can get the ball in their hands, they’re good guys and they make plays. And that’s key.
“The key is getting the ball dispersed to everybody, and the more people that get involved the harder it is to defend a team. And that’s what we’re trying to do right now.”
It has certainly been working.
Each of the Rams’ top three receivers have already had a game with more than 100 yards this season. Francois has gone over 100 in each of the last two and is eighth in Class 5A with 10 receptions for 246 yards and three touchdowns.
Sauser is fifth with 18 receptions for 262 yards and two scores, and Tart is 15th with 13 catches for 223 yards and two TDs.
“I think it starts with the chemistry,” Tart said. “We’ve been working out for three, four years together now. It’s finally time to put it together and we are, and we just have the chemistry to do it.”
The Rams have always had talent along the perimeter. But they haven’t had this much all at once.
“We’ve had situations where we’ve had one guy that we’ve featured and things like that, or maybe two guys. But right now we’re very confident with three, four, five guys putting out there that they can make plays,” Ploessl said. “Right now at the receiver (group), we’re as deep as we’ve been.”
It also helps to have a veteran quarterback.
Gilligan is in his second year and playing better than ever. He’s completing 60.7% (54 of 89) of his passes for 891 yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also averaging 7.5 yards per carry, totaling 231 yards and three more scores on the ground.
Over the last two weeks, he’s thrown for 584 yards with five touchdowns and an interception.
“Last game we really established the run game which really helped us a lot,” said Gilligan, who leads 5A in total offense (1,122 yards) and passing yards and is tied for third in passing touchdowns. “We started off kind of slow with offense, but we’ve kind of come around with it.”
Just in time, too.
The Rams visit Class 5A No. 1-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-0) tonight in Cedar Rapids for the Cougars’ homecoming game.
“It’s so exciting. Like, personally, I’ve had butterflies all week. We just see this as an opportunity to come out and prove ourselves against the No. 1-ranked team in the state,” Sauser said. “I think our potential is insane. I think we could be a whole lot better than we are. The past couple of games we’ve shown that potential a little more. We’ve shown improvement. But I think the sky is the limit.”