Cascade and Dyersville Beckman landed among the top four teams in the final Class 2A rankings from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Cascade (16-3) maintained its hold on the No. 3 ranking, while Beckman (20-10) moved up one spot to No. 4. The postseason begins in the state’s two smallest classes on Saturday night, although Cascade and Beckman both landed top seeds and byes in district play.
In the second-to-last Class 3A poll of the season, Western Dubuque (23-8) slipped one spot to No. 4, while Dubuque Wahlert (21-8) moved up one spot to No. 5. West Delaware continued to receive votes.
Dubuque Hempstead again received votes in the Class 4A rankings.
Defending state champion Van Meter (29-0) remains the top-ranked team in the final Class 2A poll, while Remsen St. Mary’s (23-0) sits atop the final Class 1A poll. Johnston (27-3) held its No. 1 spot in Class 4A, and Davenport Assumption (24-4) stayed atop the Class 3A poll.
The final polls for the two largest classes will be released next week.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 14-5, Dubuque Hempstead 8-7 — At Core Field: The Hawks collected 18 hits to win the opener, but the Mustangs answered for a split as Curt Saunders Jr. homered to break a 5-5 tie game in the sixth inning to lift Hempstead.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14-4, Western Dubuque 4-3 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Cougars needed extras in Game 2 to earn the sweep, scoring in the eighth inning to drop the Bobcats in the doubleheader.
PREP SOFTBALL
Dubuque Wahlert 8-10, Iowa City West 5-0 — At Wahlert: Anna Roling drilled a home run in the opener, then Ruth Tauber followed with a homer in the nightcap, as the Golden Eagles blasted 23 hits in the sweep of Iowa City West.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-0, Dubuque Senior 3-6 — At Wiegand Field: The Saints rallied for four runs in the seventh to sneak out the opener, but the Rams earned a split as Meredith Gatto tossed a two-hitter with eight strikeouts to pitch a shutout in Game 2.
