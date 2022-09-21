David Bote hit a tying home run in the seventh inning, then added a sacrifice fly in the eighth that lifted the Chicago Cubs over the Miami Marlins, 2-1, on Tuesday night in Miami.
Esteban Quiroz got the first two hits of his major league career and P.J. Higgins also had two hits for the Cubs, who snapped a three-game losing skid. The 30-year-old Quiroz was promoted from Triple-A Saturday.
Chicago loaded the bases with no outs without a hit in the eighth against reliever Steven Okert (5-3).
Michael Hermosillo was hit by a pitch and Zach McKinstry reached on a sacrifice bunt when catcher Jacob Stallings threw late to second. Quiroz had a bunt single and Bote hit a go-ahead sac fly.
Adbert Alzolay (1-1) threw two innings of perfect relief. Brandon Hughes closed with a scoreless ninth for his sixth save.
Braves 3, Nationals 2 — At Atlanta: Travis d’Arnaud hit a two-run home run, Dansby Swanson added a solo shot, and Atlanta beat Washington.
Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 5 — At Los Angeles: Rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in a five-run eighth inning and Los Angeles rallied past Arizona in the first game of a doubleheader.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Astros 5, Rays 0 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Jeremy Peña hit a three-run homer, Jose Altuve scored three runs and Houston blanked Tampa Bay.
Tigers 3, Orioles 2 — At Baltimore: Joey Wentz took a shutout into the sixth inning and Akil Baddoo and Kerry Carpenter homered to lift Detroit over fading Baltimore.
INTERLEAGUE
Yankees 9, Pirates 8 — At New York: Aaron Judge led off the ninth inning with his 60th home run, moving within one of Roger Maris’ American League record, and Giancarlo Stanton capped the five-run inning with a walk-off grand slam as New York beat Pittsburgh.
Red Sox 5, Reds 3 — At Cincinnati: J.D. Martinez and Rob Refsnyder hit solo homers, and Rafael Devers had a two-run shot as Boston beat Cincinnati.
Blue Jays 18, Phillies 11 — At Philadelphia: Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Jackie Bradley Jr. added a three-run shot in the ninth and Toronto used 21 hits to rough up Philadelphia in a matchup of teams fighting for wild-card berths.
