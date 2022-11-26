James Reeder has developed into quite the big-moment player.

The rookie scored 2:33 into overtime to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 4-3 victory over the USHL Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Steel on Friday night at Dubuque Ice Arena. The second-youngest player on the team scored the game winner for the second straight game.

