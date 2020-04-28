Oliver David experienced a tremendous amount of harmony within the Dubuque Fighting Saints organization this season. Every single day.
And, on Monday, he reaped the benefit of it.
The United States Hockey League named David as its Coach of the Year for the 2019-20 season that ended prematurely because of the coronavirus pandemic. He became the first Dubuque coach to win the award, which dates to the 1983-84 season and is voted on by the league’s 16 coaches and general managers.
“It’s a humbling feeling to know your peers appreciate the end product you put on the ice for game time, because a lot of hard work by a lot of people goes into that,” David said. “It’s an award that’s based on results, and nobody achieves those results alone. We had difference makers behind the bench, in the locker room and on the ice this year.
“It’s a byproduct of the way the team was built (by general manager Kalle Larsson), the support staff and the players doing right by us. No way this award is even possible without (assistant coaches) Evan Dixon and Justin Hale. There were times they not only drove the bus, but they fixed the flat tires and kept the bus running, so to speak. I had a blast.”
Within the locker room, the coaching staff leaned on a leadership group that included captain Aidan Fulp and alternate captains Kaelan Taylor, Luke Robinson and Riese Gaber — all returning veterans.
“This was, by far, the best season I’ve experienced in my 11 years in Junior hockey, in terms of peer leadership and how supportive and helpful the assistant coaches were on a day-to-day basis,” David said. “I wouldn’t even call it a ‘buy-in.’ It was really more of a ‘believe-in.’ It was awesome to be a part of something like that.”
David led the Fighting Saints to a 33-13-2 record for second place in the USHL behind only Chicago (41-7-1). It marked the second-highest winning percentage (.708) in the 10 seasons since Dubuque returned to the USHL. Only the 2012-13 team, which went 45-11-8 (.766) and won the Anderson Cup and Clark Cup, had a higher winning percentage.
David served as an assistant coach in Dubuque for three seasons between 2013 and 2016, spent one season as an assistant with Portland of the Western Hockey League and became the Saints’ head coach in 2017.
In his first two seasons as head coach of the Saints, David posted a 54-47-21 record. The Saints qualified for the playoffs in each of those seasons and also won at least one playoff round, extending the franchise’s streak to a USHL-best nine consecutive seasons.
“Oliver has evolved so much as a head coach even from the time he came back,” Larsson said. “He’s such a student of the game, and he never stops learning. We’ve known for a long time that we have the best coach in the USHL, and now the rest of the world knows it. I’m super proud of him, and it’s awesome that he’s getting recognition that’s so well deserved.
“Oliver and I talk for hours every day, and the team is almost like a laboratory. What are we going to do in this situation? How are we going to play this? What players do we need? It never ends. We’re constantly evolving, and Oliver does a tremendous job of getting the players to believe in a system that benefits them as individuals while building a successful team. It’s awesome.”
It marked the fourth major individual USHL award for the Saints this season. On Friday, Riese Gaber landed the Player of the Year and Forward of the Year awards, and Erik Portillo took home the Goaltender of the Year award.
Portillo and Gaber earned first-team all-USHL, while Dylan Jackson made the second team, and Ty Jackson and Braden Doyle landed on the third team.