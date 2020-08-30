A capsule look at the Iowa girls prep cross country season:
BELLEVUE
Coach — Scott Jess (9th year)
Last season — The Comets competed at the North Fayette Valley state qualifier but did not compile a team score.
Returning state qualifiers — Gabby Williamson (jr., 32nd overall, 20:31.4), Delaney Dunne (soph., 47th, 20:58.1).
Promising newcomer — Hannah Braet (fr.).
Outlook —Williamson and Dunne figure to be state contenders again after a stellar offseason of training. Williamson is seeking a third straight trip to Fort Dodge. Braet has shown promise in early workouts and could be in contention for state by the end of the year. The Comets will, however, lack team depth.
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Olivia Dietzel (1st season)
Last season — The Mohawks finished sixth at the Class 1A state qualifying meet at Iowa City.
Returning letterwinners — Holly Beauchamp (jr.), Allison Kettmann (jr.), Kaylee Koos (jr.).
Outlook — The Mohawks will be led by three strong, experienced runners with plenty of potential for the championship portion of the season. Dietzel is a former Dubuque Wahlert standout runner who served as an assistant for her alma mater last year when the Golden Eagles took third in Class 3A.
CASCADE
Coach — Bob Davidshofer (39th year)
Last season — The Cougars were fifth at the Class 1A state qualifying meet in Iowa City.
Returning state qualifiers — Emma Ostwinkle (sr., 27th in 20:26.5)
Other returning letterwinners — Rachel Rhomberg (sr.).
Ranked runners — Ostwinkle is No. 19 in Class 1A.
Outlook — The Cougars will be in a rebuilding mode with only two veterans returning to the lineup low on numbers. Ostwinkle hopes to become a four-time state meet participant this season.
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Louis Cook (15th year)
Last season — The Eagles finished 13th at the Class 1A state qualifier at Cedar Falls.
Returning letterwinners — Isabel Breitbach (jr.), Abby Gaul (sr.), Michaela Blume (sr.), Becky Schumann (jr.).
Outlook — The Eagles return four solid runners, but they will be low in numbers for meets.
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Tyson Squiers (4th year)
Last season — The Trailblazers finished 10th at the Class 2A state qualifying meet at North Fayette Valley.
Returning letterwinners — Isabelle Kluesner (sr.), Savannah Oberbroeckling (sr.).
Promising newcomers — Maria Kruse (fr.), Kennedy Recker (fr.), Abby Knepper (soph.), Libby Knepper (soph.), Ellie Recker (soph.), Grace Helle (soph.).
Outlook — The Trailblazers return all but one varsity runner from a year ago while adding several fresh faces to the program. It’s a resilient group with strong leadership that could pay off at the end of the season.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — Mike Lutgen (14th season)
Last season — The Vikings placed 7th at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet.
Returning letterwinners — Alex Schmitz (jr.), Jessica Avienada (jr.), Schyler Meyer (soph.).
Promising newcomers —Emma Staner (fr.), Claire Aulwes (fr.), Brooke Amling (fr.), Ava Kerns (fr.).
Outlook — The Vikings return three leaders from a year ago, and the incoming freshmen bring in solid results from their junior high careers. Ed-Co is lacking experience, though, as Schmitz and Avienada are coming back after injuries shortened their season last fall.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Robert Dennis (3rd year)
Last season — The Cardinals placed 10th at the Class 3A state qualifying meet at Solon.
Returning letterwinners — Addison Michel (jr.), Ariana Payton (jr.), Harley Eye (jr.), Aubrey Bahl (jr.), Savannah Dykstra (jr.), Kaitlyn Hanken (jr.).
Promising newcomers — AnnaMarie Hardison (jr.), Brittney Hovey (jr.), Reese Kuhlman (fr.), Olivia McDermott (fr.), Ali Simmons (fr.).
Outlook — Dennis is excited about his team’s mix of depth and promising young talent. He believes the Cardinals will improve throughout the fall and be well prepared for the championship meets at the end of the season.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Co-coaches — Pat Meehan & Sara Dever
Last season — The Wildcats finished seventh at the Class 1A state qualifying meet at Iowa City.
Returning state qualifier — Emma Doyl (jr., 87th overall, 21:55.8).
Outlook — The Wildcats are still building the girls side of the program, but Doyl figures to run at the front of the pack in many meets this fall.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Ben Moser (9th season)
Last season — The Hawks placed 10th at the Class 3A regional meet at Independence.
Top underclassmen last season —Brigid McMahon, Faith Litterer, Faith Rich.
Promising newcomers — Makayla Gasper (soph.), Brooklyn Lewin (fr.), Faith Litterer (fr.), Grace Millenkamp, Brooke Lewin, Jadyn Werner.
Outlook — The Hawks’ top four placewinners from last year’s state qualifying meet were all underclassmen, as were the sixth and seventh runners.