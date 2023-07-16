My, how things can change in a year.
Dubuque Wahlert was just happy to be a part of last season’s state softball tournament, breaking through with a talented group of freshmen and eighth-graders just a year after a disappointing 2-30 campaign.
This year is much different.
Those youngsters, while still fairly young, have an extra year of varsity experience under their belt and have put that two-win season in the rearview mirror.
The Golden Eagles aren’t just happy to be playing in Fort Dodge this season. They are headed to Rogers Sports Complex with the intent of winning the whole thing.
Here is a capsule look at the Class 3A state tournament, which begins Monday with quarterfinals split across two days:
Monday’s quarterfinals — Albia (21-8) vs. Williamsburg (33-9, 7 p.m.; Estherville Lincoln Central (31-3) vs. Davis County (24-4), 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s quarterfinals — Saydel (23-6) vs. Davenport Assumption (32-6), 11 a.m.; Benton Community (28-14) vs. Dubuque Wahlert (31-8), 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday’s semifinals — Albia/Williamsburg winner vs. Estherville Lincoln Central/Davis County winner, 3 p.m.; Saydel/Assumption winner vs. Benton/Wahlert winner, 5 p.m.
Friday’s final — Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT vs. BENTON COMMUNITY
How they got here — Wahlert defeated North Fayette Valley, 13-1, in the regional quarterfinal; Waukon, 12-0, in the semifinals and Solon, 6-1, in the final. Benton beat Oelwein, 10-0, in the regional quarterfinal; Sumner-Fredericksburg, 1-0, in the semifinal and Mount Vernon, 8-2, in the final.
Series history — The teams have not met since at least 2009.
Wahlert offensive leaders — Ruth Tauber (.500, 63 hits, 70 runs, 7 doubles, 5 triples, 10 home runs, 35 RBIs, 15 stolen bases); Julia Roth (.496, 59 hits, 34 runs, 11 doubles, 3 triples, 12 home runs, 57 RBIs); Tierani Teslow (.412, 54 hits, 23 runs, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 39 RBIs); Kylie Sieverding (.333, 37 hits, 37 runs, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 12 RBIs, 20 stolen bases); Anna Roling (.333, 42 hits, 26 runs, 11 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 26 RBIs); Addison Klein (.316, 36 hits, 16 runs, 5 doubles, 1 home run, 27 RBIs); Sadie Schultz (.282, 31 hits, 29 runs, 8 doubles, 4 home runs, 39 RBIs); Bailey Welu (.264, 32 hits, 7 runs, 8 doubles, 3 home runs, 23 RBIs); Nora King (.235, 19 hits, 21 runs, 5 doubles, 3 triples, 9 RBIs)
Wahlert pitching leaders — Julia Roth (14-3, 2 saves, 1.80 ERA, 112 2/3 innings, 84 strikeouts, 29 walks); Tierani Teslow (11-4, 1 save, 2.92 ERA, 84 innings, 70 strikeouts, 29 walks); Anna Roling (5-1, 2.35 ERA, 47 2/3 innings, 29 strikeouts, 16 walks)
Benton offensive leaders — Ana Glawe (.516, 65 hits, 31 runs, 10 doubles, 20 home runs, 70 RBIs); Emma Townsley (.503, 77 hits, 46 runs, 6 doubles, 6 triples, 18 RBIs, 15 stolen bases); Hope Moore (.404, 46 hits, 39 runs, 4 doubles, 5 triples, 1 home run, 11 RBIs, 30 stolen bases); Layna DeMoss (.383, 49 hits, 31 runs, 13 doubles, 2 triple, 7 home runs, 40 RBIs); Jessa DeMoss (.358, 48 hits, 19 runs, 7 doubles, 9 home runs, 42 RBIs)
Benton pitching leaders — Jessa DeMoss (17-9, 1 save, 2.34 ERA, 146 1/3 innings, 144 strikeouts, 64 walks); Haiden Moore (3-5, 1 save, 4.34 ERA, 67 2/3 innings, 47 strikeouts, 34 walks); Hope Moore (5-0, 2.58 ERA, 35 1/3 innings, 11 strikeouts, 15 walks)
Outlook — Wahlert won the outright Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division championship after posting a 15-5 league record against predominantly Class 5A programs. The Golden Eagles head to Fort Dodge winners of four straight and 10 of their last 11. … Benton has won three straight games and seven of eight entering the state tournament. The Bobcats went 14-6 in the WaMaC Conference and finished runner-up in the West Division to top-ranked Williamsburg. … Wahlert averages 8.1 runs for and 2.8 against while batting .352 as a team. The Bobcats average 6.7 runs for and 4.2 against with a .348 team batting average. … Wahlert’s pitching staff boasts a 2.26 ERA while allowing opponents to hit .231 with 190 strikeouts and 74 walks. Benton pitchers have a 2.99 ERA and .242 opponents batting average. Bobcats pitchers have struck out 213 and walked 120. … Benton is making its 16th state tournament appearance but first since 2016 and just its second since 1998. The Bobcats had lost three straight regional championship games before breaking through this season. ... Wahlet is making its third state appearance and second consecutive. The Eagles also qualified in 2009.