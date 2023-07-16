07112023-wahlertvssolon10-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Dubuque Wahlert’s Julia Roth connects for a triple during Tuesday’s Iowa Class 3A regional final against Solon. Roth and the Golden Eagles play Benton Community in a Class 3A state quarterfinal Tuesday in Fort Dodge.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

My, how things can change in a year.

Dubuque Wahlert was just happy to be a part of last season’s state softball tournament, breaking through with a talented group of freshmen and eighth-graders just a year after a disappointing 2-30 campaign.

Recommended for you