Claire Lueken remembers vividly the sting she felt a year ago.
Dubuque Hempstead broke the Golden Eagles’ hearts with a thrilling overtime win on Dubuque Wahlert’s home court.
The Wahlert sophomore wasn’t about to let it happen again.
“Last year, we didn’t like how that game prevented us from becoming city champs,” Lueken said. “This year, we’re just pushing for it. We really wanted that win.”
Class 3A No. 11-ranked Wahlert took another step toward a city title and avenged last year’s crushing loss in a big way, pulling away from Hempstead for a 64-35 wire-to-wire victory in a crosstown battle on Tuesday at Wahlert Gymnasium.
Lueken and Ruth Tauber led the Golden Eagles (6-2) with 13 points apiece. Maria Freed added 12 points, Emma Donovan had eight, and Nora King seven in a balanced scoring effort that saw eight Wahlert players net baskets.
“It is very important because we just share the whole court,” Lueken said of her team’s collaborative scoring effort. “It’s not just a one-man team; it’s a team sport. You just can’t be one person, you need the whole team.”
Dating back to 2009, the teams have now split the last 28 meetings at 14 wins apiece.
Chandler Houselog paced Hempstead (1-6) with 13 points, while Camdyn Kay contributed 12. The Mustangs were hampered in the second half when Kay — who was coming off a 33-point performance earlier this week — missed the majority of the second half with an injury.
In the first half, Kay did her best to keep her team afloat, scoring eight of Hempstead’s 12 first-quarter points.
Kay’s steal and layup knotted up a tightly-contested opening 4 minutes of the first quarter at 8-all, before the Golden Eagles defense stiffened and began an aerial attack from downtown.
Tauber and Freed connected from distance, and King converted a bucket on a steal to cap a 7-0 Wahlert run for a 15-8 lead.
After Kialah Hill opened the second with a basket to cut it to 18-14, Wahlert answered with an 11-0 run to widen the gap. Emma Donovan had consecutive close-range scores, and Lueken and King turned turnovers into baskets.
“We just talked about being smart defensively,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said. “I’m very pleased. We had a lot of people score, we crashed the boards, got some steals for layups. Those were all important parts of the game that we did very well tonight.”
Freed, Tauber and Claire King hit from downtown to open up a 20-point Golden Eagle lead, 35-15, with 1:32 remaining in the half.
Wahlert made good on seven of 16 3-point attempts in the first half. Just as importantly, the Golden Eagles forced 12 Hempstead first-half turnovers, several of which were converted into baskets on the opposite end.
“We told them at halftime, ‘We’re ahead, we got to come out full force and put the nail in the coffin,”’ Spiegler said. “They did exactly that. They believed in each other and we’re happy about that.”
Wahlert extended its lead to 51-28 in the third quarter on consecutive drives to the hoop from Lueken as the Mustangs could never seriously put a dent in a large second-half deficit.
