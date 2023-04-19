The River Valley Conference has a whole new look this season.
Beckman Catholic and Maquoketa moved in from the WaMaC Conference, and Bellevue formed its own program after sharing a team with its crosstown rival the past several years.
Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the RVC this season:
BECKMAN CATHOLIC
Coach — Greg Keegan (14th season)
Last year — 7-9, 6-6 WaMaC
Returning starters — Trista Schmidt (Sr., F); Hope Naber (Jr., M); Alexie Hogan (Soph., F); Evelyn Sadler (Sr., D); Breanna Coohey (Jr., D); Hannah McDermott (Sr., F); Ellie Recker (Sr., D); Elyse White (Sr., D); Maria Kruse (Jr., M); Kaylee Lehmann (Jr., F)
Promising newcomers — Sarah Roling (Soph., GK); Ellie Brown (Soph., M); Ava Burkle (Fr., M)
Outlook — The Trailblazers have been rebuilding since the lost COVID season and believe this could be the year the program finally breaks through for its first state tournament appearance. Beckman returns 10 starters and lost just two seniors to graduation a year ago. The Blazers lost their share of close games last year, but with an extra year of experience, those tight games should turn the other way. Schmidt led the team last year with 28 points (11 goals, 6 assists). Hogan added nine goals and six assists, Lehmann had eight goals and two assists, and Naber finished with five goals and seven assists.
BELLEVUE
Coach — Stephanie Penniston (1st season)
Last year — First season as a program.
Returning starters — Delaney Dunne (Sr., M); Adessa Leibfried (Sr., F); Ka’Lynn DeShaw (Sr., F)
Other returning veterans — Ariana Roeder (Soph., D/M); Adyson Ellingson (Soph., D); Kelsey Knief (Soph., D); Callie Recker (Soph., M); Rayna Kilburg (Soph., M/F); Kalesia DeShaw (Sr., F)
Promising newcomers — Tayla Leibfried (Soph., M); Gabby Hingtgen (Fr., M); Ava Yeager (Fr., M); Kadence Michels (Fr., D); Sienna Koenig (Fr., D); Olivia Carter (Soph., D/GK); Jaycee Ehlinger (Fr., GK/D); Kendelle Scheckel (Soph., D); Aunika Hager (Soph., D); Alyssa Wagner (Soph., D/GK)
Outlook — The Comets are starting out on their own as a program, but won’t be starting from scratch after sharing a program with Bellevue Marquette. Bellevue has three players who started at least a dozen games for the Mohawks last season, two others who were key reserves and three more who played in at least four matches. Adessa Leibfried tallied seven goals and an assist last year while Ka’Lynn DeShaw finished with five goals and two assists. Dunne added three goals and an assist, and Recker had a goal and an assist. Bellevue does have a large incoming class of newcomers, and while this could be a year with growing pains, the Comets expect to be a contender in the near future.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Madison Cousins (5th season)
Last year — 1-13, 1-11 WaMaC
Returning starters — Charisma Dontje (Sr., M); Anaka Hosch (Jr., D); Olivia Orris (Jr., M); Tinsley Howell (Soph., D); Sylvia Atkins (Soph., F)
Other returning veterans — Taylor Hanken (Jr.); Cadence Howell (Jr.); Kasedi Frazier (Sr.)
Promising newcomers — Laney Hafner (Sr.); Grace Wing (Sr.); Jessica Donre (Fr.); Semiya Gill (Fr.); Trinity Long (Jr.); Amy Boaz (Sr.); Cadence James (Fr.)
Outlook — The Cardinals have been battling through a tough stretch, winning just three matches since the cancelled COVID season and not posting a winning record since 2016. Maquoketa has a fairly young roster this season and lost seven starters to graduation, including half of the players who scored a goal for the Cardinals last season. Orris and Dontje led the team with two goals apiece last year. Atkins also scored, and Hosch had an assist.
