Cinderella teams are a favorite of hoops junkies through March Madness, though even the underdogs are usually schools with thousands of students.
Seven decades ago, a real David took on the Goliaths — and beat most of them.
During the 1950-51 season, Beloit College, now an NCAA Division III school just across the Illinois-Wisconsin border, could muscle with the big boys — despite an enrollment of just 1,000.
It was the high-water mark of a storied run for Beloit in the postwar era. From 1945-57, the Buccaneers ripped off a 238-57 record and never had a losing season. The greatest moment for Beloit was a trip to the 1951 National Invitational Tournament, which was actually a bigger deal than the NCAA tournament at the time.
Beloit was led by the energetic, charismatic Dolph Stanley, who was a high school coaching legend in Illinois before hitting town. In 1944, he led Taylorville, Ill., to a perfect 45-0 record and a state title.
The next year, he left to become head men’s basketball coach and athletic director at Beloit College, where he produced a run of unprecedented success. Under Stanley’s direction, the Buccaneers reeled off Midwest Conference titles in each of his first six seasons, going 139-24 in that span. Included was a 40-game unbeaten streak in conference play.
He brought plenty of familiar names along for the ride. Among them were Taylorville native Johnny Orr, a 1949 Beloit graduate who later led Michigan to 209 wins from 1968-80 and a national runner-up finish in 1976. Orr then won 218 games at Iowa State from 1980-94.
In addition, Taylorville product Ron Bontemps starred for Beloit before his graduation in 1951. He captained the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team to a gold medal the following year.
Another of Stanley’s top players was John Erickson, a 1949 Beloit alum who later spent nine years as head men’s basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin from 1959-68.
A former Milwaukee Bucks general manager, Erickson later served as director of basketball operations for the Big 8 Conference (a forerunner of today’s Big 12) and held executive positions in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Many of Stanley’s players were former servicemen, just home from World War II.
Stanley’s Beloit teams excelled despite a height disadvantage that once led him to quip, “The Lord never gave me tall players.” To compensate, Stanley drilled his players on the press and the fast break, helping to build an offensive juggernaut. In 1950-51, Beloit averaged 85.3 points per game, then a college record.
Longtime Beloit head coach Bill Knapton, who succeeded Stanley in 1957, once said that his predecessor “was an innovator. He was one of the real creative geniuses, and his teams exemplified that genius. He was doing things that weren’t done in the 1940s and 1950s.”
The 1950-51 edition of the Buccaneers remains the stuff of legend at Beloit and elsewhere. In an era before NCAA divisions, which were not introduced until 1973, Beloit took on all comers. In one memorable game, tiny Beloit set the scoring record at venerable Chicago Stadium with a 94-60 rout of DePaul.
That was just one of Beloit’s conquests under Stanley. During his years, the Buccaneers also knocked off such big-name opponents as Loyola-Chicago, Indiana State (then coached by future UCLA legend John Wooden), Houston, Brigham Young, Washington State, Florida State, and Arizona.
The success earned Beloit a trip to the 1951 NIT, a sixteen-team affair in those days that was played at Madison Square Garden. The Buccaneers took on Seton Hall in their opening game, and Bontemps scored 17 quick points as Beloit jumped out to a 25-19 lead. But the Pirates, led by a future NBA All-Star in 6-foot-10 sophomore Walter Dukes, reeled off nine straight points on the way to a 36-33 halftime lead.
Seton Hall went on to win, 71-57, to end Beloit’s miracle run. The Pirates were the eventual NIT runners-up that season.
Stanley left Beloit after the 1957 season to become athletic director at Drake University in Des Moines, a position he held for three years before returning to the coaching ranks at the high school level. He subsequently spent a total of 25 years at three high schools in the Rockford, Ill. area before his death on July 9, 1990.
In 1971, Stanley was inducted into the Beloit College Athletic Hall of Honor.