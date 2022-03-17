Malarie Huseman allowed just one earned run in seven strong innings in the opener, helping Clarke sweep a doubleheader with Sterling, 5-2 and 5-4, on Wednesday in Sterling, Kan.
Huseman, a former Dubuque Hempstead standout, struck out 10 while allowing six hits and four walks in a complete-game effort. She allowed two runs, one earned.
Daija Bates went 2-for-4 and scored a pair of runs for the Pride (6-6) in the first game.
Lily King, Lindsey Herrmann each went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI in the second game. Aris Taylor earned the victory after striking out four and allowing nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. Huseman threw the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Pioneers split — At Pensacola, Fla.: Hunter Hopkins drove in three runs and Garrett Gillund, Dillon Sunnquist and Slate Higa added two hits apiece as UW-Platteville beat Carroll, 9-2. Jake Wegner went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs as the Pioneers (1-2) lost to Rhodes, 10-9, in 10 innings.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Augustana 10, Dubuque 6 — At Rock Island, Ill.: Tyler Phipps scored three goals, and Nikolas Wortman, Christian Melton and Ryan Gartner added goals as the Spartans (1-5) lost to Augustana.
PREP SOFTBALL
Pearl City 7, Stockton/Warren 1 — At Pearl City, Ill.: Lauren Kehl and Dylann Broshous collected singles as the WarHawks lost their opener to Pearl City.