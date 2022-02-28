The Galena girls basketball program has to use its toes to count up all 11 of its regional championships.
The Pirates have claimed four sectional championships, but it’s that elusive victory in the supersectional that has haunted an otherwise ever-consistent and successful program.
So, when the time arrived for Galena to finally win a supersectional championship and punch the program’s first-ever ticket to the Illinois Class 1A state tournament, these Pirates made sure to leave no doubt.
Maggie Furlong scored 15 points, Gracie Furlong and Addie Hefel scored 12 apiece, and Taylor Burcham added seven points as the No. 4-ranked Pirates dominated Chicago Hope Academy from the opening tip in a 55-25 victory on Monday night at Hoffman Estates High School just outside of Chicago.
“I’m kind of at a loss for words to be honest with you,” said Pirates 12th-year coach Jamie Watson. “Getting (to the supersectional) twice and getting so close but falling short, this is a great feeling. These kids worked hard to get to this point. They put in a lot of extra time and work and this is what they’ve been building to for so long and they took full advantage of this opportunity.”
Galena (31-3) advanced to the 1A state semifinals on Thursday at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal, Ill., to face No. 9-ranked Serena (33-2) at 11:45 a.m.
“It’s amazing,” said Gracie Furlong. “We knew we had what it takes and we put in the hard work. That hard work has paid off and it feels amazing.”
The Pirates reached the supersectional round in 1985, 2016 and 2017, but came up just short. Maggie and Gracie’s older sister, Katie — one of the best players in Galena program history — was on the 2016-17 squads.
“Katie called me right after the game and congratulated us,” Maggie Furlong said. “Even though her and her teammates got so close, it’s great to experience this and we are representing all the players in the program that have come before us. This is for all of them, too.”
Galena’s historic run this season has been sparked not only by a balanced offense, but a dynamic defense, and that was on full display against Chicago Hope Academy (23-7). The Eagles never got out of the blocks, as the Pirates built a 16-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and had a 28-8 advantage at halftime.
The Pirates used an 18-11 run in the third quarter to put the game out of reach, 46-19, heading to the fourth quarter.
“We have a ton of offensive weapons, but Coach always got on us this year about how it’s going to be about our defense,” Maggie Furlong said. “We’ve been hounded on it all year and have put in so many defenses to confuse other teams. Defense has really been our biggest weapon this year.”