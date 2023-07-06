06162022-maquoketavswestdelawaresoftball-2sg.JPG
Maquoketa’s Carley Cavanagh is the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week.

 Stephen Gassman/Telegraph Herald

Maquoketa’s Carley Cavanagh continues to dominate in the pitching circle this season.

Cavanagh, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week, ranks second in Iowa Class 4A with a 1.15 earned run average, just .12 behind Webster City’s Delainey Bargfrede. Cavanagh owns a 19-3 record and recently struck out her 200th batter. She earned her 500th career strikeout last week against Iowa City Liberty.

