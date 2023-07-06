Maquoketa’s Carley Cavanagh continues to dominate in the pitching circle this season.
Cavanagh, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week, ranks second in Iowa Class 4A with a 1.15 earned run average, just .12 behind Webster City’s Delainey Bargfrede. Cavanagh owns a 19-3 record and recently struck out her 200th batter. She earned her 500th career strikeout last week against Iowa City Liberty.
“She’s definitely having one of the most dominant seasons in Maquoketa softball history,” Cardinals coach Lance Richardson said. “The work she’s put in has come to fruition when she’s in the circle. She’s fearless and she’s not afraid to attack hitters.”
Cavanagh has held her opponents to a .163 batting average against her.
“I just want to go out there and give my teammates the best opportunity to field the balls that do get hit,” she said. “Whether they are pop flies or easy grounders, I want to help my defense as much as I can.”
Cavanagh said that playing the sport with her best friends is the best part of softball.
“My catcher, Clare (Hackman), has been catching for me since I started pitching,” she said. “She calls all of my pitches, and most of the time I know what she’s going to call before she gives me the sign. We have a good connection, and she’s one of my best friends.”
Cavanagh never anticipated to have the strikeout numbers that she’s been having, but credits her success to her teammates.
“I’m nothing without my defense behind me,” she said.
As the team’s ace, Cavanagh has put her arm through the ringer several times this season.
“The Beckman doubleheader was one I will always remember,” she said. “I threw both games, and I finished with 266 pitches in 17 innings because they both went into extras. I was so exhausted but I was glad I finished them.”
Cavanagh has helped guide the Cardinals to a River Valley Conference championship and current 25-9 record.
“The way she carries herself on the field … she is an ultimate competitor,” Richardson said. “She started to display those leadership qualities last season, and now this year, when she speaks, everyone listens. We are lucky to have her.”
Offensively, she is batting .375 with a .417 slugging percentage.
“I just want to be able to contribute as much as I can,” she said. “Last season, we made a good run in the tournament, and we really want to get our team to Fort Dodge this year.”
In her fourth year on the varsity squad, Cavanagh is hoping for a strong finish to her junior season.
“We are excited to begin tournament play this week,” she said. “This is what we’ve been working for.”
Cavanagh is also hoping to continue her softball career after high school.