East Dubuque’s Colin Sutter (center), along with the rest of the team, celebrates with head coach Brandon Tashner after defeating Fulton on Tuesday in East Dubuque, clinching the outright Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division title.

 Dave Kettering/Telegraph Herald

This season was not supposed to look like this. At least from an outsider’s perspective.

Following the graduation of 12 seniors — eight of whom were everyday players — from last year’s 16-11 team, a step backwards seemed a likely scenario for the East Dubuque baseball team.

