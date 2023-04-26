Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
USHL Clark Cup Playoff glance, with first-round results and conference semifinal pairings:
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-3)
Monday’s results
Cedar Rapids 5, Team USA 2
Lincoln 5, Des Moines 2
Tri-City 6, Sioux City 1
Green Bay 4, Dubuque 1
Tuesday’s results
Team USA 6, Cedar Rapids 4
Lincoln 4, Des Moines 3, OT (Lincoln wins series, 2-0)
Tri-City 5, Sioux City 4 (Tri-City wins series, 2-0)
Dubuque 5, Green Bay 2
Wednesday’s results
Cedar Rapids 3, Team USA 1 (Cedar Rapids wins series, 2-1)
Dubuque 3, Green Bay 2 (Dubuque wins series, 2-0)
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Friday’s games
Lincoln at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Cedar Rapids at Youngstown, 6:05 p.m.
Lincoln at Waterloo, 6:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Fargo, 6:05 p.m.
Dubuque at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Lincoln at Waterloo, 3:05 p.m. (if necessary)
Tri-City at Fargo, 4:05 p.m. (if necessary)
Dubuque at Chicago, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s games
Cedar Rapids at Youngstown, 6:05 p.m. (if necessary)
Dubuque at Chicago, 7:05 p.m. (if necessary)
