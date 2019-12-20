If you missed the first few minutes of Dubuque Hempstead’s wrestling dual on Thursday night, you missed a lot.
If you were 20 minutes late, you missed the whole thing.
Chivonne Rhodes delivered one of Hempstead’s four pins, and the Mustangs won all five contested matches in a 75-0 blowout of Iowa City Liberty at Moody Gymnasium.
Rhodes, a senior who is wrestling this season for the first time in high school, toyed with Iowa City Liberty’s Jaxson Morris at 126 pounds before securing the fall — his sixth consecutive win by pin.
“He’s shocking,” Hempstead coach Chuck Haas said. “He just works hard. He’s got a lot of stuff to learn, but he’s kind of a sponge. He picks stuff up quick and he’s a team favorite. Everyone loves him. He’s funny, works hard and does everything right.”
Rhodes took Morris to his back for four quick points to open the bout before releasing Morris twice on his way to two more takedowns. On the third takedown, Rhodes eventually took Morris to his back, securing the fall in 1 minute and 14 seconds.
Pretty decent for a guy who last wrestled as a middle schooler in Chicago. Rhodes said he wrestled in sixth, seventh and eighth grade, but hadn’t gotten back into the sport since coming to Hempstead as a freshman.
“I just wanted to work hard my last year and make it to state. Keep practicing with the people who are challenging and better than me, because that helps me get better and better and better,” said Rhodes, who improved to 6-3 this season. “I’m just working hard, staying out of trouble and staying focused. When I play sports, it makes me stay on task with my school work.”
There was little doubt about the dual victory after the Lightning forfeited the first four matches to Adam Ward (195), Alex Hudson (220), Cayden Lovett (285) and Landon Reisen (106). Both teams forfeited at 113 before Hempstead’s Gable Brooks stuck Ian Brownsberger in 1:20 at 120.
Rhodes’ pin gave the Mustangs a quick 36-0 lead before the dual was even 5 minutes old.
“We looked sharp,” Haas said. “The guys who wrestled tonight got their heart rates up a little bit.”
Adler Kramer, Hempstead’s only returning state qualifier, won by forfeit at 132 before Jackson Vanderheyden (138) pinned Ethan Armstrong in 1:19.
Keegan Eitter pinned Elijah Terwilliger in 3:48 at 152, and Jack Smith won the night’s longest bout, going the distance to earn a 12-6 decision over Brendon Benton at 160. The Mustangs’ Ben Faber (145), Andrew Hefel (170) and Aidan Dunne (182) also picked up forfeit victories.
A Hempstead team that graduated nine starters will surely see much bigger tests in the coming weeks.
“They’re good fighters and they’re getting better and better week by week,” Haas said. “I like where they’re at now and I think they have a lot of room to grow. It’s not like they’ve already hit that peak or hit that point where they only have a little bit of growth. These guys can grow a lot between now and mid to late February.
“I like this team. I’m not sure about our depth, but I know if we can stay healthy we’ll be pretty tough by the end of the year.”