Shawn O’Donnell will never forget his first USHL goal. His support system won’t either.
The Pittsburgh native scored 8:19 into the third period Friday afternoon to lift the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 4-2 victory over Omaha at the USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Pa. Dubuque earned three of a possible four standings points in the Classic, which takes place at the Pittsburgh Penguins’ training facility.
“It truly was a special feeling to score that goal in front of my friends and family, and even some of the coaches who got me to this point,” said O’Donnell, who had his own cheering section of more than 30 fans. “It just shows you that it isn’t just your parents raising you. It takes a whole village to get you here. It means a lot to me that they were here to celebrate that milestone first goal, and more importantly, that first team win, with me.”
On the winning goal, Riley Stuart won a puck battle below the goal line and centered it toward Nikita Borodayenko, who redirected the slow-moving puck toward the low slot. O’Donnell fended off a check and tucked the puck beneath lunging goalie Kevin Pasche for the go-ahead goal.
Tristan Lemyre added an empty net goal with 1:55 remaining in regulation to give the Saints a two-goal cushion. Borodayenko picked up the lone assist.
That made a winner of Paxton Geisel in his USHL debut. Geisel finished with 31 saves, while Pasche turned back 35 shots.
“It’s always fun competing against the guy at the other end of the ice,” Geisel said. “But the boys played really well in front of me and that made a huge difference.
“There was a little pressure with this being my first game. But I just tried to settle myself down, stay focused and just concentrate on the next shot.”
After a scoreless period and a half, Ryan Gillespie opened the scoring for Omaha at the 9:32 mark of the second, but Ryan Beck tied the game less than nine minutes later. Lucas Olvestad stopped an Omaha clearing attempt at the blue line and sent the puck to defense partner Austin Oravetz, who found Beck in the left circle for a quick shot past Pasche.
The Lancers regained the lead just 96 seconds into the third period on a Hunter McDonald goal, but Max Burkholder responded just 20 seconds later for Dubuque. The defenseman pinched in from the point and took a Max Montes centering pass before wiring a shot past Pasche for the equalizer.
“(Pasche) stood on his head, and we missed some great chances that kind of kept us from getting any separation, but the guys stuck with it,” Saints coach Greg Brown said after his first USHL win. “And we had a couple of huge penalty kills down the stretch to preserve the lead.
“Getting three out of four points here is huge. It builds confidence, and it keeps you moving in the right direction, which is very important. The game was never really out of reach, so it was nice to finish it off.”