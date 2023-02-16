The second day of the Iowa state wrestling tournament has arrived at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Each session will run through consolation second-round, quarterfinal and consolation third-round matches. Any loss in the consolation rounds today results in elimination.
Quarterfinal winners will secure at least a top-six finish, while quarterfinal losers and third-round consolation winners will move within a win of the medal stand entering Friday's blood round.
Here is a list of how area qualifiers have fared so far today. Check back throughout the day as this list gets updated.
CLASS 3A
CONSOLATION SECOND ROUND
113: Evan Bratten (Hempstead) dec. Shandrel Thompson (Johnston) 9-6.
120: Alex Hornyak (Waverly-Shell Rock) pinned Mason Besler (Dubuque Senior) 0:59.
126: Kane Shimp (Cedar Falls) dec. Landon Reisen (Hempstead) 12-8.
132: Logan Trenary (Southeast Polk) tech. fall CJ Kammiller (Western Dubuque) 15-0.
138: Dawson Fish (Hempstead) dec. Parker Herzog (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 3-0.
138: Joe Hirsch (Western Dubuque) dec. Owen Walker (West Des Moines Valley) 4-1.
160: Beau Healey (Senior) dec. Hayden Lucas (Carlisle) 10-5.
170: Drew Burds (Western Dubuque) won by medical forfeit over Logan Song (Ankeny Centennial).
182: Drew Gerdes (Cedar Falls) dec. Cole Rettenmaier (Hempstead) 3-2.
195: Collin Velky (Cedar Rapids Prairie) pinned Derek Hoerner (Western Dubuque) 1:11.
285: Cohen Pfohl (Senior) dec. Warren Summers (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) 5-2.
285: Jacob Klostermann (Western Dubuque) pinned Jeff Scott (Johnston) 0:53.
QUARTERFINALS
106: Cale Vandemark (Ankeny Centennial) dec. Mitchell Pins (Hempstead) 6-4, SV.
120: Koufax Christensen (Waukee Northwest) pinned Mitchell Murphy (Hempstead) 1:31.
160: Josiah Schaetzle (Hempstead) tech. fall AJ Pontier (Indianola) 16-0.
182: Chase Hutchinson (West Des Moines Valley) dec. Logan Massey (Western Dubuque) 5-1.
220: JoJo Lewis (Hempstead) dec. Cael Winter (Waukee Northwest) 2-1.
CONSOLATION THIRD ROUND
113: Evan Bratten (Hempstead) dec. Evan Simpson (Cedar Falls) 4-2.
138: Donovan Card (Norwalk) pinned Dawson Fish (Hempstead) 1:19.
138: Ty Solverson (Boone) dec. Joe Hirsch (Western Dubuque) 7-4.
160: Jordan Roberts (Bettendorf) pinned Beau Healey (Senior) 4:41.
170: Drew Burds (Western Dubuque) dec. Zander Wedemeier (Waverly-Shell Rock) 6-4.
285: Jamal Neeway (Waukee Northwest) pinned Cohen Pfohl (Senior) 5:21.
285: Dalton Hearne (Urbandale) pinned Jacob Klostermann (Western Dubuque) 4:19.
CLASS 2A
CONSOLATION SECOND ROUND
113: Brayden Maury (West Delaware) pinned Kyson Moss (North Fayette Valley) 3:46.
126: Jax Miller (West Delaware) maj. dec. Lincoln Keeler (Creston) 11-1.
152: Brent Yonkovic (West Delaware) tech. fall Miken Wheeler (Anamosa) 15-0.
170: Garrison Gillihan (West Delaware) dec. Cayden Buskohl (Dike-New Hartford) 6-5.
182: Kaleb Hambly (Clear Lake) dec. Jeryn Funke (West Delaware) 12-8.
220: Ashtin Willms (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) pinned Jackson Van Keuren (Maquoketa) 1:41.
QUARTERFINALS
120: Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood) dec. Carson Less (West Delaware) 3-0.
126: Jerren Gille (Dubuque Wahlert) dec. Mason Avila (Decorah) 7-6.
138: Tate O’Shea (Keokuk) dec. Carson Turnis (West Delaware) 7-0.
160: Dawson Bond (Red Oak) dec. Logan Peyton (West Delaware) 3-1.
195: CJ Carter (Glenwood) dec. Will Ward (West Delaware) 5-3.
285: Cameron Geuther (West Delaware) pinned Carter Heilskov (Hampton-Dumont-CAL) 1:07.
CONSOLATION THIRD ROUND
113: Brayden Maury (West Delaware) pinned Jake Haugse (Mount Vernon) 3:56.
126: Jax Miller (West Delaware) maj. dec. Ethan Traub (Clarion-Goldfield-Dows) 15-5.
152: Brent Yonkovic (West Delaware) pinned Talan Weber (Charles City) 1:50.
170: Clay Saak (AP-GC) dec. Garrison Gillihan (West Delaware) 8-1.
CLASS 1A
CONSOLATION SECOND ROUND
106: Erik Flores (Clayton Ridge) pinned Evan Jagodzinske (Kingsley-Pierson) 0:22.
170: Gatlin Rogers (Wilton) maj. dec. Alex Hageman (Beckman Catholic) 10-2.
182: Ryan Funke (Beckman) dec. Blasé Sandford (Woodbury Central) 3-2.
220: Jack Hiland (Bellevue) pinned Dillon Inman (Southwest Valley) 3:18.
285: Aiden Salow (Maquoketa Valley) pinned Zach Pearce (Rockford) 2:24.
QUARTERFINALS
195: Nathan Beitz (Maquoketa Valley) dec. Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley) 6-3.
220: Jared Thiry (Don Bosco) pinned Brady Davis (Maquoketa Valley) 4:48.
CONSOLATION THIRD ROUND
106: Erik Flores (Clayton Ridge) pinned Kanaan Delagardelle (Don Bosco) 4:59.
182: Chase Wickwire (Belle Plaine) pinned Ryan Funke (Beckman Catholic) 1:39.
220: Jack Hiland (Bellevue) dec. Kennen Roadcap (Montezuma) 5-1.
285: Aiden Salow (Maquoketa Valley) pinned Derek Hilsenbeck (Wapsie Valley) 0:59.
