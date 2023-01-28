sondyu
Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Jake Sondreal battles for net-front position with Team USA’s Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen during their USHL game Friday night in Plymouth, Mich. Team USA won, 5-4, in overtime.

 RENA LAVERTY USA Hockey

James Hagen certainly has the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ number in overtime.

For the second time in as many meetings, Hagen scored a Cole Eiserman-assisted goal in the extra session to lead the USA Hockey National Team Development Program’s U17 squad to a 5-4 victory in Plymouth, Mich. He also handed the Saints a 4-3 overtime loss Oct. 21 in Plymouth.

