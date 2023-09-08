EPWORTH, Iowa — For many, it would have been a debilitating blow, but for Beckman Catholic it turned into a rallying cry.
After leading for nearly the entirety of Thursday’s opening set against Western Dubuque, only to see the Bobcats seize it away late, the Trailblazers charged back to take the next three and claim a hard-fought four-set affair, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-14 at Western Dubuque High School.
“We’ve been playing for the last couple weeks, and when something like that happens, we come together in the middle and say, ‘Let that one go, we go into four (sets) now. All confidence forward,”’ Blazers senior outside hitter Reese Osterhause said. “We just don’t back down and we’re here for each other.”
Thursday’s victory came on the heels of Beckman’s abbreviated two-set, tightly-contested sweep over Western Dubuque last Saturday in the Mount Vernon Tournament, 26-24, 25-22.
“That first set was kind of like what Saturday was,” Beckman coach Todd Troutman said. “We kind of self-destructed at the end, and that’s kind of what Western Dubuque did on Saturday. I thought we kept our composure. I thought we hung in there and did a good job after struggling a little bit early on.”
Beckman, which has racked up at least 28 wins in each season dating back to 2016, including three state berths, doesn’t yet have those gaudy numbers in the win column at 7-4.
But Osterhaus doesn’t mind the unfamiliarity of the underdog role.
“We’ve been low on the radar coming into this season, and we talked about it and just said, ‘OK, we’re the underdogs this year.’ We’re just gonna come out and show everybody how we can play,” she said.
Beckman led the entirety of Set 1 until WD’s Kate Harbaugh knotted the score at 21-21, and Ava Ramler’s kill sealed it as the Bobcats captured four of the final five points.
In reverse order, WD led for the vast majority of the second set before Beckman’s Alli Scherbring smashed one of her team-leading 11 kills to tie it at 20-20. Following an Osterhaus ace, Scherbring served up one of her own to complete the second-set comeback.
“I think our potential is there to be really, really good,” Troutman said. “We haven’t really put all the pieces together just yet. Tonight, the last couple games were probably as good as we’ve put them together all year. This needs to be the first step on the journey for the rest of the season.”
The final two sets were nearly flawless for Beckman.
Osterhaus’ block and kill, and Emma Karcher’s soft service ace aided a string of five straight points to close out Set 3, one which Beckman led wire to wire.
The Blazers built a 14-6 lead in the fourth set behind consecutive service aces from Addison Hogan, and grew it to a 12-point advantage before closing out the match in convincing — and again — wire-to-wire fashion.
Western Dubuque (2-8) entered Thursday’s contest after sweeping Cedar Rapids Washington on Tuesday, but has been in a season-long process of working out the kinks.
The Bobcats, who have reached the state tournament in four consecutive years, graduated six key seniors from last year’s state semifinal team.
“We know how to fight, and there are girls that we have back, but we are still a young team,” WD first-year head coach Mackenzie Kutsch said. “Our communication, that’s what’s been lacking — and playing as a team. We get down, someone makes a mistake and we’re down the rest of the game.”
Still, Kutsch expects her team to find that cohesiveness as the season progresses.
“We know they can do it, and they know they can,” Kutsch said. “Our connection isn’t always there and that’s what we’re struggling with right now.”