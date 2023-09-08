EPWORTH, Iowa — For many, it would have been a debilitating blow, but for Beckman Catholic it turned into a rallying cry.

After leading for nearly the entirety of Thursday’s opening set against Western Dubuque, only to see the Bobcats seize it away late, the Trailblazers charged back to take the next three and claim a hard-fought four-set affair, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-14 at Western Dubuque High School.

