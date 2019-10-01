Entering the season, a young Dubuque Wahlert program was looking at making strides to really do some damage next year.
However, without a senior to be seen on the roster, the Golden Eagles couldn’t wait and have found their footing much sooner than expected.
Freshman Will Coohey fired a season-best 76, sophomore Nick Splinter made a hole-in-one on No. 10 to spark an 83, junior Ben Vaassen added an 84 and junior Ben Cummer rounded out the score with an 87 as Wahlert shot 330 in the final round of the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Divisional meet on Monday at Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
The Eagles finished with a three-round total of 983, good for third in the division behind Cedar Rapids Kennedy (932) and Linn-Mar (945). Dubuque Hempstead was fourth with 1,017.
The final round of the MVC Mississippi Divisional at Bunker Hill scheduled for today has been postponed to Friday due to inclement weather. Dubuque Senior and Western Dubuque are part of that field.
“There’s still a lot of potential for these guys over the next two weeks,” Wahlert coach Tim Ehrmann said. “I’m really proud of Will Coohey today shooting a 76, his best round of the year so far. But I’m just proud of these guys. Coming in, I knew it would be kind of an up-and-down year for us, but they’re improving and they enjoy the game. That’s what I enjoy most about these guys, they enjoy coming to the course every day.”
Sophomores Alex Link and Nolan Martineau complete the Wahlert lineup, so they’re clearly in position to perform at a high level next season. But somewhat surprisingly, the Eagles are finding their groove ahead of schedule.
“Honestly, I didn’t think we’d have guys shooting 70s this year,” said Vaassen, who mostly clocks in at the No. 1 spot for the Eagles. “I thought we’d all be 80s to 90s, so we’re really ahead of where we thought we’d be. We’re in position to not only compete next year, but this year as well.”
Vaassen finished with the best three-round total for Wahlert, carding an 80-76-84—240 for sixth overall, making first team all-conference. Coohey made second team with a 243 total for ninth place.
“He struggled on one hole today, but other than that he really calmed down,” Ehrmann said of Vaassen. “That’s the sign of a good golfer. He’s really holding his own at that No. 1 spot with all those guys. It’s a tough spot to be in in this conference.”
Wahlert has reached the Iowa state meet as a team for two consecutive seasons, and making it a third isn’t quite the stretch that it looked like at the beginning of the fall.
“We’re feeling more confident that we can make it to state this year,” Vaassen said. “We just need to keep progressing and keep improving our game.”
Kyle Arthofer led the Mustangs with a 77, while Kyle VandenBerge added an 85, Nate Kaesbauer shot an 89 and Ben Onderick, Nick Kaesbauer and Luke Althaus each contributed 95s.
“Throughout the year we’ve just kind of been inconsistent,” Hempstead coach Chad Parkin said. “We’ve struggled to get that fourth score and that’s hurt us a couple times this year. The course today played tough. It was soggy and pretty gusty. A lot of the scores are indicative of that.”
The players wanted and expected more this season, and these Mustangs are hoping to find it heading into next week.
“I’ve tried my best this year, but the summer went a lot better,” said Arthofer, a senior who finished with a three-round total of 240 for fifth place overall. “I really haven’t played my best at any point yet this season. Saving it for the end and for districts, hopefully.
“We have to come back every round and make every shot count. We’re getting a little better as the season goes along, but we’re hoping it’ll all come together. Everybody on our team is a hard-worker and we’ve got to make a run at districts.”
The focus turns to Monday, Oct. 7, for the state-qualifying district meets. Hempstead, Senior and Western Dubuque will compete at Hunters Ridge Golf Course in Marion, while Wahlert will play at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Clinton.
“Down the stretch, that’s always the date that’s circled on the calendar for everybody,” Parkin said. “That’s the day to show up and if you’re holding anything back, that’s the day to let it loose.”