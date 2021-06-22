Justin St. Clair saw elite-level hammer throw potential the moment Maddy Nilles stepped on the North Dakota State University campus.
Nilles wasn’t quite so sure about the unusual field event.
Six years later, Nilles has not only blossomed into an NCAA Division I all-American, she earned a berth to the United States Olympic Track & Field Trials in Eugene, Ore. The Sherrill, Iowa, native and former Dubuque Wahlert state discus champion will step into the circle at historic Hayward Field on Thursday among two dozen of the top competitors in the country.
After competing in the U.S. Championships in 2018, Nilles set a goal of reaching the 68-meter Olympic Trials qualifying standard in her final season of eligibility at North Dakota State. She hit that mark during the University of Tennessee Relays in early April, just prior to the Drake Relays, with an effort of 68.35 (224 feet, 3 inches) while finishing second.
“I always thought it would be cool to compete with the best in the country, not just the NCAA, so to qualify so quickly in the process was very rewarding for me,” Nilles said. “They say it takes a good 10 years to really understand the hammer, and I’m only in Year 6, so some days I look like I really know what I’m doing, and other days it’s like, ‘What the heck is going on?’
“I know I’m not at my peak yet, but it’s going to be a great learning experience to compete against women who have, in some cases, been at this twice as long as I have. I’m sure it will feel like I’m a little kid next to these women who seem to have it all figured out. But I’m excited to have the opportunity.”
Deanna Price, of Team Nike, enters the trials with the top qualifying effort, 78.60 meters, while teammate Brooke Anderson ranks second at 78.18 meters. Nilles sits 12th in the field with a lifetime best of 68.95, established at the Rock Chalk Classic hosted by the University of Kansas in late April. That toss of 226-2 has her atop North Dakota State’s career leaderboard.
Nilles’ boyfriend, former North Dakota State thrower Payton Otterdahl, qualified for the Olympics by placing third in the shot put on Friday. The former NCAA champion hit a personal best of 71 feet, 11 inches to earn the United States’ third and final Olympic bid by a mere one inch.
Nilles joined one of the NCAA’s top throwing programs after winning the Iowa Class 3A state discus championship in her final three seasons at Wahlert and taking second in the discus at the Drake Relays as a senior. She also qualified for state in the shot put her final three years of high school.
Like all other newcomers to the North Dakota State program, Nilles learned the hammer throw in her first season. St. Clair figured he might have a diamond in the rough in Nilles, a multi-sport standout in high school.
“Being an all-around athlete is massively important when it comes to learning the hammer,” St. Clair said. “You could tell that she has a natural feel for anything she does athletically. Give her a baseball, and she can throw it well. Give her a golf club, and she’ll hit the ball far and straight.
“She understands motor patterns and has great body awareness. Right away, she had a pretty good understanding of an event she’d never experienced coming out of high school. She could take concepts and apply them, and she moved smoothly with the implement in her hands. Either it comes naturally for you or it’s a constant struggle, and for her it came very naturally. I told her she could become a very good discus thrower, but she had the potential to become an exceptional hammer thrower.”
St. Clair might have seen the potential, but Nilles didn’t exactly feel it right away.
“Looking back, I wasn’t all that great the first few years,” she said. “I was very Bambi-like, my footwork wasn’t there and I wasn’t very strong. But I put a lot of time and work into it, I got better at it and I got stronger and stronger. Then I kind of figured out that this was going to be my event.”
The hammer consists of a metal ball (16 pounds for men and 8.82 pounds for women) attached by a steel wire to a grip. From a stationary position, the thrower swings the hammer around his or her head twice, then builds momentum in the hammer by rotating the body three or four times in the circle before unleashing the implement into the field.
“It’s a lot more technical than the shot or discus, and there isn’t as much room for error,” Nilles said. “If you really mess up in your technique, it’s not going to go far, but, if you really hook it up, it’s going to go really, really far. In the shot or discus, if you mess up a little in your technique, you can counter-correct and still throw pretty far.
“If it’s done properly and correctly, the hammer is a very simple, easy event. Some days, the hammer does all the work. Other days, your body has to do everything it can to stay in system. It’s very technical, and it takes a long time to really figure it out.”
Nilles ended her collegiate career earlier this month by becoming an all-American for the fourth straight year.
She finished sixth in the hammer throw with a toss of 225-1 at the NCAA Division I championships, also at Hayward Field. California’s Camryn Rogers set the meet record of 245-11 on her first throw, then broke it again with a 247-9 on her final attempt. The top eight finishers earned first-team all-America honors.
Nilles threw 216-11 on her first attempt and sat in ninth place. She moved up to fourth with a 221-11 on her second attempt and reached the finals with a 225-1 to remain fourth.
Nilles scratched on her first attempt in the finals and threw 217-7 on her second finals attempt but remained in fourth. Mississippi’s Shey Taiwo bumped Nilles to fifth with a second-place 233-10, and Rice’s Tara Simpson-Sullivan bumped Nilles to sixth with a 225-8. Nilles scratched on her final attempt.
Nilles finished fifth in the hammer throw at the 2017-18 NCAA outdoor meet to earn first-team all-American accolades, landed second-team all-American by placing 12th in the weight throw at the 2018-19 indoor meet and was named all-American last year based on her ranking because the coronavirus pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel the indoor and outdoor championships.
“It’s been a great journey and a great story,” St. Clair said. “It’s been fun to watch her grow and develop, not only as an athlete but also as a person. She’s just getting started and really understanding the event. There’s a lot more ahead of her in her future.”
St. Clair recently took a position as the head throwing coach at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. Nilles said she plans to join the Cornhuskers as a volunteer coach and train for next summer’s World Championships in Eugene.
“It’ll be fun to see what I can accomplish next year without being in school and by being involved in coaching and the track community full time,” Nilles said. “I know there’s still a lot of room for growth. I’m excited to see what’s ahead for me.”