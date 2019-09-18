Molly Duehr won the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and contributed to the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays in leading the Dubuque Hempstead to a narrow 89.5-88.5 victory over Waterloo on Tuesday night in Waterloo, Iowa.
Samantha Fish had a hand in three victories for the Mustangs, while Emily Rober and Faith Jasper contributed to two wins each. Natalie Harbin also swam on a winning relay for Hempstead.
Iowa City West 132, Wahlert 53 — At Iowa City: Tori Michel swam a 1:00.35 in the 100-yard backstroke and edged West’s Ella Hochstetler by .15 seconds for the Golden Eagles’ lone victory.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Dubuque Hempstead 3, Iowa City West 0 — At Moody Gym: Corinne Meier buried a team-best 18 kills, Leah Moeller added four aces, and the Iowa Class 5A No. 13-ranked Mustangs swept the Women of Troy, 25-6, 25-22, 25-17.
Iowa City High 3, Dubuque Senior 1 — At Nora Gym: The Rams lost at home to the Little Hawks, 25-16, 18-25, 25-23, 25-15, and slipped to 6-8 overall.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 3, Western Dubuque 0 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats lost to the Class 4A No. 1-ranked Saints at home and fell to 5-8 overall.
Anamosa 3, Cascade 1 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Abby Welter and Molly McElmeel had 13 kills apiece to lead Cascade, but the Raiders earned the victory, 27-25, 25-16, 19-25, 25-21.
Camanche 3, Bellevue 2 — At Bellevue, Iowa: The Comets fell at home to Camanche, 25-19, 11-25, 26-24, 19-25, 15-5.
Galena 2, Warren 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Maggie Furlong had a team-high eight kills, and Mackenzie Muehleip added two aces and three blocks as the Pirates swept the Warriors, 25-10, 25-9.
Scales Mound 2, River Ridge (Ill.) 0 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Claire Wienen finished with eight kills and five digs, and Taylor Korte added four aces, 14 assists and a dig as the Hornets swept the Wildcats, 25-18, 25-11.
Riverdale 3, Cuba City 2 — At Muscoda, Wis.: Kiera Holzemer tallied team-highs with 13 kills and 21 digs, and Kayla Stich added five aces and 28 assists, but Riverdale denied Cuba City coach Keri Lawson her 600th career victory, 18-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-22, 15-9.
River Ridge (Wis.) 3, Belmont 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Skylar White recorded 17 kills and Sadie Crubel and Kendall Esser served three aces apiece as the Timberwolves swept the Braves, 25-12, 25-15, 25-11. Ashley Knebel led Belmont with seven kills, nine digs, seven assists and an ace.
Fennimore 3, Mineral Point 1 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Alexis Adkins served five of Fennimore’s 16 aces and added 18 kills and 18 digs as the Eagles beat the Pointers, 25-12, 26-28, 25-22, 27-25.
Platteville 3, Dodgeville 0 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Izzy Carroll finished with nine kills and four aces, Emily Field added 25 assists and Becca Hoyer had 15 digs, and the Hillmen swept the Dodgers, 25-22, 25-9, 25-14.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Griebel wins — At Wyoming, Iowa: Bellevue’s Brady Griebel won the individual title in 17 minutes and 18 seconds, helping Bellevue to a fourth-place team finish at the Midland Invitational. Abraham Steinbeck was 17th for the Comets.
Parker Mueller claimed 24th place for Bellevue Marquette, finishing in 21:20. The Mohawks did not have a team score.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Kilburg takes 1st — At Wyoming, Iowa: Bellevue Marquette’s Halley Kilburg finished 17 seconds in front of the runner-up, crossing the finish line in 21 minutes and 51 seconds to win the individual title at the Midland Invitational. Holly Beauchamp (23:19) finished in sixth place for the Mohawks, who scored 73 points as a team and placed second behind Tipton (69). Kaylee Koos was 19th in 25:04.
Gabby Williamson (23:25) was seventh, and Delaney Dunne (24:37) was 14th as Bellevue’s only entries.
BOYS SOCCER
Platteville/Lancaster 6, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 2 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: The Hillman rolled past Dodge/Point.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UW-Platteville 3, UW-Stout 2 — At Menomonie, Wis.: Olivia Kudronowicz had a team-high 14 kills and added 13 digs, two aces and two assists, and Hailey Youngren, Katie Jones and Lita Solbrig hit double-digits in kills as the Pioneers won, 25-15, 15-25, 25-15, 21-25, 15-11.
MEN’S SOCCER
Mount Mercy 4, Clarke 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jan Paule made five saves in goal for the Pride, who slipped to 2-4-0 overall, 0-1-0 in the Heart of America Conference.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 3, Monmouth 2 — At Monmouth, Ill.: Alexa Martin assisted on two early goals, then scored the game winner in the 61st minute as the Spartans beat Monmouth and improved to 5-1 overall. Natalie Dienstbach and Carissa Brown also scored goals for Dubuque.
Clarke 3, Mount Mercy 0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Jamie Albertson scored goals in the 18th and 28th minute, and Callie Greep found the net in the 62nd as the Pride (7-1, 1-0 Heart of America Conference) blanked Mount Mercy, which did not register a shot on goal.
Dominican 3, UW-Platteville 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Mariah Kennedy made eight saves in goal for the Pioneers, who managed just one shot on goal in the loss.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Upper Iowa 7, Dubuque 2 — At Farber Courts: Lauren Colon earned a 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 3 singles, then teamed with TaDazja Perkins for a 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles as the Spartans lost to the Peacocks.