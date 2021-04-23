It’s the sport’s biggest stage, and a day that each area track and field athlete has been eyeing since the season opened last month.
Area athletes competed at the Drake Relays on Thursday on the blue oval inside Drake Stadium. It was the first time the event was held since 2019, after the coronavirus wiped out the entire track and field season a year ago.
While no gold medals were awarded to area athletes, several individuals and relay teams placed highly.
On the boys’ side, Dubuque Senior’s Matthew Kruse continued his success in the 400 hurdles with a third-place finish in 55.09 seconds. His time was a bit behind his personal best of 54.41, but feels it sets him up well for the season’s stretch run.
“It was a great experience,” Kruse said. “I feel really good, there is always a couple things I can clean up. I’m feeling well and it’s a really good practice round for state. It gave me a few ideas and it just gives me a little better knowledge going into state.”
Senior had another top individual performance in the high jump from Logan Flanagan, who placed fourth with a distance of 6 feet, 3 inches.
“It was just really good to actually be able to compete there,” Flanagan said. “I didn’t get to where I was trying to be, but it was a great experience overall.”
Like Kruse, Flanagan says competing at Drake has only increased his hunger for the state meet.
“It definitely fuels the fire,” he said. “I just have to get back to work and perfect what I’m trying to do here. If not Drake, I might as well go for state.”
It was a record-setting day for Bellevue’s Brady Griebel, as he bested his own school-record in the 1,600 with a time of 4:20.93 to take home third place in the event.
Hempstead had three top-five finishers as well. Owen Maloney improved his season-best time by six seconds in the 1,600 and placed fifth in 4:23.10. Derek Leicht took fifth in the 800 in 1:58.46 and the distance medley team of Dontrell Harris, Tashawn Vance, Luke Odefey and Leicht finished fifth in 3:36.56.
In the girls’ events, two relay teams from Dubuque Wahlert improved season-best times to place near the top. In the 800 medley relay, Ariana Yaklich, Abbie Wallace, Tessa Berning and Rylee Steffen won silver with a time of 1:49.63.
“It was so much fun being back on the blue oval again after two years,” said Yaklich, who also finished sixth in the 100. “The (800) was really fun. We went in with a good mindset; we just told everyone to give it their all and we came home with second place.”
Yaklich, Berning and Wallace were also part of the 4x200 team along with Meghan McDonald that finished third in 1:43.95, nearly 2 seconds better than their previous best.
“It was my first time out there so it was really fun just to have that opportunity,” Berning said. “We feel really good, it was an honor just to be able to run and gives a little confidence going into state and helps us look forward to that.”
Western Dubuque’s Audrey Biermann continued her dominance this season in the 400 as she shattered her own school record with a 56.99 for a silver medal finish. She also placed seventh (12.79) in the 100.
Biermann also anchored the 800 medley with Erica Ernzen, Sammy Recker and Ella Schindler for a fifth-place finish in 1:50.32, also a season-best.
“It feels really good especially since there was no season last year,” Biermann said. “I was really motivated to go this year because I didn’t have the opportunity last year.”
Despite the record, Biermann knows she will have to keep competing towards the state meet in a few weeks.
“It gives me a little more confidence now that this happened but that doesn’t mean I don’t have to work just as hard for state because the competition will be just as good,” she said.
As they have all season, Hempstead teammates Keelee Leitzen and Julia Gehl pushed each other across the finish line and both broke the school record in the 3,000. Leitzen placed fourth in 10:09.90 with Gehl (10:14.71) just behind her in sixth place.
Cascade had a strong showing in the girls’ shuttle hurdle relay as Elizabeth Gibbs, Rachel Rhomberg, Libby Felton and Devin Simon improved on their best time for a sixth-place finish in 1:08.32. The Cougars’ 4x400 boys team (Jonah Manternach, Cole Miller, Jackson McAleer, Isaac Nava) finished 14th with a season-best time of 3:29.10.
The Bellevue boys’ distance medley team of Alex Pitts, Ethan Klemme, Jacob Waller and Griebel took home eighth place in 3:37.71, while Shayla Oster finished 11th in the girls’ shot put with a distance of 120-7.
Duke Faley was the top Wahlert boys finisher, claiming 14th place in the discus with a distance of 149 feet. Their top relay team of Jake Brosius, Gabe Anstoetter, Carson Cummer and Ryan Brosius placed 19th (1:32.43) in the 4x200.
Logan Brosius (15.50) placed eighth in the 110 hurdles and Dakota Hoffman (49-1 3/4) finished 19th in shot put to lead the Western Dubuque boys.
Lilly Schmidt placed 15th in the 3,000 as the top finisher for the Senior girls, while their 4x800 team finished in 16th place.