04282022-baseball4-ar.jpg
Buy Now

East Dubuque’s Angel Reyes earned first-team all-NUIC last season.

 ADAM RANG Telegraph Herald

The Northwest Upstate Illini Conference will feature a few new looks this spring.

Traditional powers East Dubuque and Warren-Stockton both graduated all but two starters from a year ago, when they squared off for a regional championship. Galena and River Ridge/Scales Mound, meanwhile, return the bulk of their starters.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.