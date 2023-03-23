The Northwest Upstate Illini Conference will feature a few new looks this spring.
Traditional powers East Dubuque and Warren-Stockton both graduated all but two starters from a year ago, when they squared off for a regional championship. Galena and River Ridge/Scales Mound, meanwhile, return the bulk of their starters.
Here is a capsule look at the area teams in the NUIC:
EAST DUBUQUE
Coach — Brandon Tashner (6th season, 53-37-2 overall)
Last season — 16-10 overall, 5-5 NUIC
Returning starters — Angel Reyes (jr., INF/P), Colin Sutter (sr., INF/P/C).
Other returning letterwinners —Parker Shireman (sr., OF/P), Spencer Sindahl (jr., INF/P), Trey Bowman (sr., OF).
Promising newcomers — Josiah Sullivan (jr., INF/P), Brock Lang (jr., OF), Aiden Mead (jr., OF), Carver Kamentz (soph., INF/C/P), Bradin Lee (soph., INF/P), John Poulton (soph., INF/P/C), Owen Christ (soph., OF/P/C), Zander Tierney (fr., OF/P), Drew Christ (fr., INF/P).
Outlook — Reyes returns after earning first-team all-NUIC accolades last season and Sutter was an all-league pick two years ago, but the Warriors graduated eight regulars and four other seniors from a squad that finished third in the league but got hot and made a second straight trip to the regional final. Warren/Stockton defeated East Dubuque in the final. The Warriors won’t be alone, as several teams in the conference graduated key contributors. Tashner likes how the younger players have competed in preseason workouts.
GALENA
Coach — Jared Berlage (9th season, 37-91 overall)
Last season — 12-7 overall, 4-6 NUIC
Returning starters — Parker Studtmann (soph.), John Wubben (sr.), Ryan Stoffregen (sr.), Kolby Knautz (sr.), Zach Heller (soph.), Jack Ries (jr.), Joey Heller (jr.).
Other returning letterwinners —Caleb Soat (sr.), Tanner Wienen (sr.).
Promising newcomers — Owen Hefel (fr.), Roman Romer (fr.), Drew Koenigs (fr.), Jaycob Benson (fr.).
Pirates playing in college — Ethan Hefel (Clarke University).
Outlook — The Pirates return three all-conference players in first-teamer Studtmann, second-teamer Wubben and honorable mention selection Stoffregen. Galena boasts plenty of returning experience, but a key will be replacing one of the league’s top performers in Ethan Hefel. The Pirates have also had to battle the rough weather to start the spring and finding indoor practice time with the other spring sports.
RIVER RIDGE/SCALES MOUND
Coach — Jeremy Knauer (11th season)
Last season — 10-16
Key returners — Maddox Knauer (sr., P/C), Dylan Diehl (jr., INF), Charlie Wiegel (sr.), Jacob Duerr (sr.), Landis Longmore (sr.), George Winter (jr.), Ethan Walters (jr.), Tye Spahn (jr.), Ben Richmond (jr.), Damon Dittmar (soph.), Derek Distler (soph.), Joe Winter (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Mason Smith (soph.), David Buck (soph.), Lucas Holland (jr.), Evan Cogan (jr.), Kaden Duerr (fr.), Sam Rife (fr.).
Outlook — The co-op program returns its entire pitching staff from a year ago and will lean on Knauer, a first-team all-NUIC selection the past two seasons. Diehl is a solid No. 2 and a second-team all-NUIC selection last year. The Wildcats staff also includes Distler, the Winters, Smith and Spahn. A key to the team’s success will be cutting down on the strikeout rate.
WARREN/STOCKTON
Coach — Jim Nielsen (42nd season)
Last season — 20-8 overall, 9-1 NUIC
Returning starters — Brady Broshous (sr., P/1B), Cyler Cornelius (sr., P/SS).
Other returning letterwinners — Alex Altfillisch (sr., P/INF), Reid McNutt (sr., OF), Jason Niemann (sr., OF), Will Stietz (soph., P/3B), Jerad Dvorak (jr., C), Drew Stietz (jr., OF).
Promising newcomers — Logan Breed (jr., 1B/OF), Jacob Harbach (soph., P/OF), Wyatt Janecke (jr., P/OF), Treyton Pafford (soph., OF/P), Brady Stietz (soph., C/INF), Colby Tucker (jr., INF/P).
Outlook — Warren/Stockton will lean on second-team all-NUIC Broshous and honorable mention all-NUIC Cornelius to lead a talented, yet inexperienced squad this season. The WarHawks won a regional title last spring.
