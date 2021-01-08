It may be an abbreviated schedule, but basketball action is finally about to tip off in the American Rivers Conference.
When it comes to fans attending games, each school in the league has its own guidelines and those can be accessed on each program’s website.
Here is a capsule look at local women’s teams in the A-R-C this season:
LORAS DUHAWKS
Coach — Justin Heinzen (14th year, 227-126)
Last season — 25-4, 13-3 A-R-C; advanced to NCAA Division III tournament Sweet 16
Key returning players — Lydia Breunig (Sr., G), Ashley Funk (Sr., G), Cierra Bachmann (Soph., G), Madison Haslow (Soph., F), Allie Brownson (Soph., G), Madison Fleckenstein (Soph., G), Jessica Coulthard (Soph., F)
Promising newcomers — Sami Martin (Fr., F), Riley Kay (Fr., F), Abby Welter (Fr., G)
Outlook — Justin Heinzen has led the Duhawks to remarkable success in recent years, which includes three NCAA tournament appearances in the last six seasons. Through 13 years, Heinzen — a three-time conference Coach of the Year — holds a 128-72 record in American Rivers Conference games, which ranks ninth all-time in conference history.
Last season, the Duhawks finished with a program-best 25-4 record and the program’s second at-large bid to the NCAA Division III national tournament. The Duhawks scored the program’s first-ever NCAA victory in the first round over UW-La Crosse and advanced to the Sweet 16 with a win against No. 4-ranked DePauw University. The tournament was then canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coming off the heels of the best season in program history, the Duhawks will have to rely on some youth after losing all five starters from that team. There is an unusual amount of turnover from last season after achieving such success. Macenzie Kraemer, Kari Fitzpatrick and Riley Eckhart have graduated, while Courtney Schnoor left the program.
The most stunning move of all was Bellevue Marquette grad Marissa Schroeder, an all-conference player for three straight seasons, leaving the program to join the Duhawks swim team for her senior year. Those players represent the Duhawks’ top five scorers from last season, as Ashley Funk is the top returner at 4 points per game last year.
However, the biggest offseason addition for the Duhawks is a surprising one. Sami Martin, the all-time leading scorer and rebounder in Platteville High School history who received a full-ride scholarship to NCAA Division I Bradley University, left the Braves program and has joined the Duhawks.
“I just didn’t feel safe in Peoria,” Martin said. “There was a shooting, a stabbing and armed robbery just two blocks from my apartment. Anyone who knows me knows that I’m a farm girl, a country girl, and it just wasn’t the right fit for me.
“At Bradley, they were using me as a guard. I’ve always been most comfortable in the post and I was losing my love for the game. I talked with the coaches and they could tell I was unhappy. I decided to transfer, and Coach J called me. I got home from Bradley on a Wednesday and visited Loras on Thursday. I was uncomfortable and couldn’t excel at Bradley, but I’m excited to do that here.”
Martin will immediately give Loras a strong post player to help replace what was lost in the offseason.
“We saw her in the transfer portal and sent her a quick email,” Heinzen said. “It happened so fast, in like four days we had her registering for classes.
“She will slide in nicely. We’ve run like a four-day crash course and she’s a pretty special talent. You can just tell that she’s trying to catch up as fast as she can. She makes plays and does things that make it look so easy. She’ll be in a really good spot in two weeks. It’s definitely exciting.”
With the turnover comes more changes, as Heinzen has installed a new offense that the team just began implementing in early December. While the Duhawks were a favorite in the A-R-C last season, this team on paper is more unproven with all of its losses and may have to scratch and claw for every victory — especially with only seven upperclassmen. But with the addition of local talents such as Hempstead’s Riley Kay and Cascade’s Abby Welter, the youth movement may go better than most in the conference believe.
Schedule — Jan. 9: at Concordia (Wis.); Jan. 13: CONCORDIA (Wis.); Jan. 16: DUBUQUE; Jan. 23: BUENA VISTA; Jan. 30: at Central; Feb. 3: DUBUQUE; Feb. 6: at Nebraska Wesleyan; Feb. 10: COE; Feb. 13: at Wartburg; Feb. 17: at Luther; Feb. 20: SIMPSON
DUBUQUE SPARTANS
Coach — Justin Smith (first year)
Last season — 7-18, 3-13 A-R-C
Key returning players — Morgan Meerstein (Sr., G), Jaden Kelley (Sr., F), Alli Bailey (Sr., F), Miah Smith (Jr., F), Jordan Fischer (Sr., F), Tabria Thomas (Soph., F)
Outlook — After three seasons as an assistant coach under Mark Noll, former Dubuque Hempstead girls coach Justin Smith takes over the head role for the Spartans. Smith hopes to continue moving the program back to prominence, as the Spartans doubled their win total last season from the year prior.
UD returns most of its lineup from last season, and that should certainly help in the cause. The Spartans bring back 105 of 125 starts and 73.8% of minutes played from last year, along with 76.8% of the scoring and 81.5% of their rebounding from a year ago.
The Spartans should benefit from a veteran group of five seniors. Morgan Meerstein, Jaden Kelley and Alli Bailey each played in all 25 games last year, with Jordan Fischer playing in 13 games. Bailey started 17 games and averaged 20 minutes per contest, while Meerstein and Kelley were two of the first players off the bench.
Miah Smith, a two-time A-R-C rebounding leader and two-time honorable mention all-conference nod, was the lone Spartan to start all 25 games last season and averaged 7.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.
A former River Ridge/Scales Mound (Ill.) star, Tabria Thomas will look to build on a standout freshman campaign. Thomas played in all 25 games, starting in 24 of them and led the Spartans in scoring (11 per game) and steals (2.3 per game).
Schedule — Jan. 10: EDGEWOOD (Wis.); Jan. 13: NORTH CENTRAL (Minn.); Jan. 16: at Loras; Jan. 19: at Wartburg; Jan. 23: CENTRAL; Jan. 27: at Coe; Jan. 30: NEBRASKA WESLEYAN; Feb. 3: at Loras; Feb. 6: at Simpson; Feb. 10: BUENA VISTA; Feb. 13: at Luther; Feb. 17: WARTBURG